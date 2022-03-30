Residents on neighborhood streets should expect day and night snow removal efforts over the next few weeks before flooding becomes an issue, according to Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly.
“We’ve got to get as much snow out of the neighborhoods as possible to keep water levels down,” Matherly said.
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson said the goal will be to remove both the hardpack and snow berms. From Nov. 23 to March 28, the city has removed 613,794 cubic yards of snow and ice from city streets and sidewalks.
“Public Works still has 2-3 weeks left of hauling snow,” Jacobson said by email. The city hires 38 temporary workers each season; Jacobson expects the city to spend $1.33 million this year for snow removal.
The city will focus on Hamilton Acres this week for its day and night efforts, the Aurora Subdivision next week and the Shannon Park subdivision the week of April 11.
A detailed schedule is posted at www.fairbanksalaska.us/publicworks.