The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center sent one of its dispatchers to an annual manager’s program last fall for rigorous skill development tailored to emergency medical services (or EMS) leaders.
In January, the program, operated by Fitch and Associates, singled out Angela Modrell for its leadership award from a class of 40 individuals.
“I was shocked and humbled. It was an honor being picked by my peers for the award,” Modrell told the News-Miner by email on a recent Thursday.
According to Fitch and Associates, the award is “presented to a classmate whom the students feel has exhibited exceptional personal and professional leadership qualities throughout the course and who the students feel represents the best in EMS.”
A first responder career
Modrell isn’t new to serving in a dispatch service or in the first responder field.
A Nebraska transplant, Modrell’s career began in 2001, shortly after taking an emergency medical technician course. Her first exposure was active field work.
“I spent the next few years volunteering for the North Pole Fire Department and getting my Firefighter certification,” Modrell said.
“Then we moved to Utah where I worked full-time as a Firefighter/EMT/Hazardous Materials Technician and Safety Supervisor.”
Modrell and her family have called Alaska home for 20 years on and off, and the area has provided a lot of opportunities.
“We love Fairbanks, and live in the Chena Hot Springs Road area, it is the perfect combination of living near the city resources but not too many people,” Modrell said. “Great scenery, beautiful summers, great snow and ice for winter activities, good hunting and fishing, and the aurora is always fun to watch.”
Transition to dispatcher
Her family returned to Fairbanks in 2015, but an injury prevented her from continuing her field service. With a desire to continue public service, she applied to the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center and was hired in 2016.
“Being a 911 telecommunicator and dispatcher has allowed me to continue helping callers and supporting the responders in the field,” Modrell said.
Her first year was spent learning protocols, call-taking, and how to dispatch the many agencies the center handles. Between her second and third years, she stepped into a dispatcher role.
“At this point, I was certified as a training officer and have been training new telecommunications workers for the past three years,” Modrell said. “In 2021, I had the opportunity to becoming a shift supervisor which is how I ended up at the Communication Center Manager class presented by Fitch and Associates.”
The training received at the Jacksonville conference expanded her skillset in what she said was an unexpected way.
“We disconnected from our everyday hustle and stress as telecommunicators, supervisors, and managers and concentrated on ourselves and our journey as leaders,” Modrell said in a January Fitch and Associates news release. “They taught us to recognize our leadership style and how it affects others; then how to adjust our leadership style into appreciative supervision.”
A ‘high-stress, important’ role
Working the dispatch center remains just as intense and important as field work, Modrell said.
“Being a 911 telecommunicator and dispatcher is not for everyone, it is a high stress job,” she said. “Each day we get to assist people in both emergency and non-emergency situations.”
The communications center serves as a central hub for 911 calls across the Fairbanks North Star and Denali boroughs and Delta Junction area. Its dispatchers coordinate calls for the Fairbanks and North Pole police departments, 17 fire departments, the emergency response patrol and mobile crisis team.
“FECC provides these agencies with the information they need for each call and while on scene we provide radio communication and support to the responders,” Modrell said.
Dispatchers go through a battery of training and certification procedures, which allow them to handle the calls coming through the center around the clock.
“Often, 911 callers ask us why we ask so many questions; these time-tested, scientifically validated protocols allow us to provide an objective and rational response to any situation,” Modrell said. “They also assist us in providing life-saving instruction and scene instructions to the caller while responders are en route.”