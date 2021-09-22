City officials discussed on Tuesday adding more bonuses for employees and spending Covid-19 relief funds on an ambulance, snow blowers and other city equipment.
The city of Fairbanks Finance Committee looked at eight ordinances and resolutions that will be presented at the City Council meeting on Sept. 27.
Covid relief money
One of the resolutions would authorize the city to spend $4 million of coronavirus local recovery funds on various equipment. The city received $5.5 million total and spent more than $1.5 million to support small tourism and hospitality businesses.
For the remaining sum, city officials want to spend $520,000 on snow blowers, $800,000 on a fire engine, $500,000 on a jet truck, $250,000 on a sidewalk tractor, $301,800 on an excavator and $250,000 on a fuel pump upgrade, according to the resolution. To purchase the excavator, the city would need to spend an additional $80,000 from the Capital Budget.
The biggest spending of the Covid relief money would be on medical machinery: a $280,000 ambulance and $1.1 million worth of advanced life support equipment, such as CPR chest compression machines, stair chairs, defibrillators with monitors, as well as portable defibrillators for buildings and police cruisers.
In another resolution, the city is considering contracting medical technology company Stryker for 10 years so it can provide life support equipment as well as equipment training, maintenance and technology upgrades.
Paid leave
The committee also discussed an ordinance to add paid family and funeral leave for city employees. Maternity leave would be from two to four weeks, depending on how long the employee has been working for the city. Paternity leave or a leave for parents adopting a child would be two weeks maximum. Finally, funeral leave would be from one to three days.
“I don’t have to remind you all how important it is to retain our staff at this point,” said Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s director of hiring and recruitment. “It’s a very comprehensive plan for employees that are in these two types of situations, and I do think that it will add to our ability to recruit, and it will definitely set the city apart from other municipalities.”
The city’s chief financial officer, Margarita Bell, said “The city would have that cost no matter what because that employee is going to be on leave,” so the ordinance wouldn’t require additional spending.
Hiring bonuses
The finance committee also is considering extending bonuses for hiring police and dispatch workers for another year. An employee who recruits a police officer or dispatch worker currently receives a $5,000 bonus.
Certified police officers who get hired receive a $20,000 sign-on bonus. The city hired two officers who qualified for that bonus in 2021, and hired three in 2020 and 2019, two in 2018 and one in 2017.
“This (bonus) has definitely given us a little bit of an edge in regard to recruitment for the police department,” Foster-Snow said. “It’s attractive to our employees, especially those that are moving from out of state, trying to establish their family in a new community. It’s a big move to come to Alaska, and we want those folks who already have the training required to come to us.”
The city also has a sign-on $15,000 bonus for dispatch workers.
“It is definitely one of the hardest positions to fill at the city and is something that we will rely on greatly,” Foster-Snow said. “This resolution is definitely something that we want to maintain.”
The committee discussed extending the bonuses until December 2022.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included negotiating the Fairbanks Fire Department Union contract and joining a nationwide opioid litigation settlement. Joining the settlement before Jan. 2 would allow the city to receive approximately $445,000 for opioid remediation over 18 years, City Attorney Paul Ewers said.