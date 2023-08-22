The Fairbanks City Council voted unanimously last week to rename the Fairbanks Police Station the “Sergeant Allen Brandt Police Station and Emergency Communications Center” in honor of the fallen officer.
Brandt served at the Fairbanks Police Department for 11 years. He graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts, completed the Alaska Police Corps in February 2005, and started working at the department. He worked for FPD’s traffic unit from 2011-2015, became a field training officer in 2012, and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.
Brandt was shot five times on Oct. 16, 2016, while responding to a shots-fired call in Fairbanks. He died on Oct. 28, 2016, and left behind his wife and four children.
“Sergeant Brandt leaves behind a legacy of honorable service to God, his family, Fairbanks Police Department, and the whole Fairbanks community,” the resolution states.
“It’s important to remember Sgt. Brandt’s sacrifice, and renaming the station after him is a beautiful way of memorializing his legacy of service to Fairbanks Police Department and to the citizens of Fairbanks,” Mayor David Pruhs said.
Deputy Chief Rick Sweet said as time passes, it’s easy for some to forget what others have given in service.
“Sgt. Brandt gave his life, and having our station named after him will give an important reminder to everyone who walks in this building that some have given everything, and that our officers continue to face danger in protection of Fairbanks every time they put the uniform on,” Sweet said.
The police department will host a renaming ceremony in October.
