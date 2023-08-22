The Fairbanks City Council voted unanimously last week to rename the Fairbanks Police Station the “Sergeant Allen Brandt Police Station and Emergency Communications Center” in honor of the fallen officer.

Brandt served at the Fairbanks Police Department for 11 years. He graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts, completed the Alaska Police Corps in February 2005, and started working at the department. He worked for FPD’s traffic unit from 2011-2015, became a field training officer in 2012, and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

