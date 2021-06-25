The Fairbanks City Council voted down a resolution to create a new union for police leadership.
The city considered creating a new union chapter within the Public Safety Employees Association specifically for Fairbanks Police Department leadership — the deputy chief, captain and four lieutenants. The new union agreement would move police command from an hourly wage to an annual salary.
City officials have been discussing the idea for the past 16 months, with supporters saying that another chapter would help better address issues for employees of different ranks as well as reduce city overtime costs. Meanwhile, others were concerned about increased costs and bureaucracy.
During the Monday City Council meeting, Councilmembers Valerie Therein and Shoshana Kun voted for the ordinance, while Councilmembers June Rogers, Jim Clark, Aaron Gibson and Lonny Marney voted against it.
One of the main arguments for adopting the resolution was that the new contract would help solve conflicts easier.
“It was very clear that employees had a hard time working within an environment where their supervisors, and they were in the same union,” said Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s director of Hiring and Recruitment. “It will also help take some things off our department’s plate and will let supervisors do some of their job without HR having to step in and take over when things get messy.”
Police Chief Ron Dupee said that adopting the ordinance would help him advance the vision that he has for the police department.
“The frustrating part for me is that I’m the chief of police, and tomorrow morning, after you guys have voted and you’ve done what you’re going to do, I’m the one that has to deal with running the department, my command staff and I I’m putting this forward to you as the best way that I see going forward.”
Finance Committee member Jerry Cleworth said the ordinance and the contract still need to be revised.
“There are still some serious issues here,” Cleworth said about the ordinance and the agreement. “They’re going to be created by having two CPAs under the same PSEA union. There is also the concept of acting up from one union to the other and how that is to be done with an hourly position that goes to a salary position. All these little nuances haven’t been addressed.”
Snow responded that this is not the first department within the city that would have this union structure, and the city knows how to work through the complications.
“It’s not something that’s outlandish; it’s something that we work around,” she said,
During several past meetings, the city council discussed the salaries of the police leadership in the proposed contract that would make the six police employees salaried instead of paying them hourly. While the current contract describes a yearly step increase of 1.5% for each of the positions, the new salaries would be set for the next three years.
Under the new contract, the deputy police chief would receive a $135,000 salary, the captain would get $130,000, and the four lieutenants would receive between $125,000 and $129,500, according to the city’s fiscal note. Chief of Staff Michael Meeks explained that to determine the new salaries, the administration examined the average salary and overtime pay of lieutenants from 2015 through 2020 and added the annual education stipend and the uniform cleaning costs.
Cleworth said that in this scenario, overtime becomes a part of the base salary.
“Why are we creating a salary system that memorializes the overtime?” he asked. “That is going to be essentially saying we can’t do anything about it so we’re going to permanently put it in there.”
Several councilmembers kept bringing up questions and concerns about the ordinance and the suggested union contract.
Rogers also said that she doesn’t see the support of the idea from the public.
“It is very, very disturbing to me that I haven’t received one public comment in support of this,” she said. “I’ve received letters from many people who say no, they do not want us to approve this. But I haven’t received one positive letter.”
The city administration is unsure when or if the ordinance will be re-introduced, Teal Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
“It may depend on if the council expresses interest in pursuing the contract,” she added.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.