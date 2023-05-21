A public hearing on a proposed change to the city of Fairbanks hotel bed tax will be held Monday night at the Fairbanks City Council meeting.
Changes made to an ordinance sponsored by Councilmember Lonny Marney in November required a public hearing, per city code.
Marney and Councilmember Crystal Tidwell sponsored a substitute version that would update and refine a 20-year formula that splits revenue bed tax into three pots.
Under the current formula, 22.5% of the bed tax goes to the city. Another $400,000 is split between Festival Fairbanks ($30,000) to maintain Golden Heart Plaza, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation ($100,000) and the city’s discretionary grant fund ($275,000) for eligible nonprofits.
Explore Fairbanks receives the bulk of it to market tourism for the Fairbanks North Star Borough area.
The city collected just over $4.2 million in bed tax revenue in 2022. Explore Fairbanks was entitled to around $2.8 million, or about $600,000 more than what it anticipated.
The city projects it will collect $4.2 million for 2023. As of Friday, Fairbanks has collected just over $1.06 million, according to the city’s Open Finance platform.
The amended version updates the formula and clearly stipulates Explore Fairbanks would receive up to $2.2 million. Festival Fairbanks would get a boost to $50,000, while the discretionary grant fund receives $500,000. The city’s cut would increase to 30% of the bed tax, plus any excess amount collected beyond budget projections.
FEDC’s amount would be addressed at another time.
Tidwell, along with Councilmembers John Ringstad and Sue Sprinkle, have provided additional amendments. Tidwell’s proposed addition would split any extra bed tax revenue between the city and Explore Fairbanks, while Ringstad refines the city’s cut to specify its purpose, such as for public safety or extra support during special events.
Sprinkle’s amendment would break down hotel bed tax revenue into percentages. The city would keep 23.6% of the revenue, FEDC would receive 2.4%, Festival Fairbanks 1.5%%, the discretionary grants fund would get 11.5% and Explore Fairbanks would get a 61% cut.
Sprinkle on Tuesday said proposed change would ensure “so we don’t get stuck with flatlining due to inflation.”
A second public hearing will be held on authorizing the retention of a parcel on 730 Front St. near downtown for abatement purposes. According to Mayor David Pruhs, who co-sponsored the ordinance, the property as been in disrepair for several years and is scheduled for demolition.
The vacant building on the parcel has had reports of transients going in and out of it despite the lack of running water and power. The property has also had vehicles and similar solid wastes are routinely abandoned on it. The city will purchase the property once the Fairbanks North Star Borough forecloses on it.
The council will also consider changes to city code provisions related to its city barricade package fee for special events.
The council will also be asked to approve a series of resolutions and advance a handful of ordinances, including one that boosts a police department hiring bonus program.
The resolutions include a request to seek a grant for a community paramedic program and a second honoring three Fort Wainwright soldiers who died following the April 27 crash of two AH-64 Apache helicopters near Healy.
Pruhs has sponsored an ordinance that would increase the Fairbanks Police Department’s lateral officer hiring bonus from $20,000 to $60,000. The bonus program was launched in 2020 in an effort to recruit more officers and reduce the cost of sending new recruits to a police academy in Sitka. The bonus program also provides a $5,000 referral bonus to non-human resource employees for the successful hire of a lateral officers.
According to a fiscal note, the city has paid a combined $460,000 for eight referrals and 21 lateral officers and saved the city $945,000 in academy fees. If the council supports it, the ordinance would be advanced to the council’s first meeting in June.
The council meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 800 Cushman St. and will stream the meeting online via Zoom. The meeting will also be broadcast on KFBX 970 AM.
