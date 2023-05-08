Bed tax

Eric Engman

Visitors enjoy the weather while reading informational placards in Golden Heart Plaza in downtown Fairbanks. Eric Engman

 Eric Engman

The Fairbanks City Council will be asked to consider options for a postponed bed tax formula adjustment sponsored by Councilmember Lonny Marney at its meeting tonight.

Marney originally proposed the ordinance in November in part to provide a boost for the city’s discretionary nonprofit grant program. The ordinance went to a public hearing in December but was postponed.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.