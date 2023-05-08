The Fairbanks City Council will be asked to consider options for a postponed bed tax formula adjustment sponsored by Councilmember Lonny Marney at its meeting tonight.
Marney originally proposed the ordinance in November in part to provide a boost for the city’s discretionary nonprofit grant program. The ordinance went to a public hearing in December but was postponed.
The city bed tax, levied against short-term hotel/motel rentals, sits at 8% and allocated based on a 20-year old formula. The city keeps 22.5% of the revenue and sets aside $400,000 to be split among the discretionary fund, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Fairbanks Festival Association for its maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza.
The remaining goes to Explore Fairbanks to market the region as a year-round tourism destination. The council ultimately decides on final appropriations, but any excess funding traditionally goes to Explore Fairbanks.
The council has debated changes to the bed tax several times over the past year, and attempts to adjust the formula has failed.
The last effort, an ordinance co-sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs, Marney and Councilmember John Ringstad would have abolished the formula and swept the bed tax revenue appropriations. Explore Fairbanks and the FEDC would’ve been required to submit a budget annually much like city departments and the mayor’s office would draft a recommended budget after reviewing requests.
That change failed in a 2-3 vote, with Councilmember Sue Sprinkle abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
Marney and Councilmember Crystal Tidwell have proposed a substitute to Marney’s original ordinance that updates the formula and provides a promise of up to $2.2 million for Explore Fairbanks; additional funding would need to be requested.
The city clerk’s office has cautioned the substitute may need to undergo a new adoption process, which would require two council meetings.
The council will also be asked to approve an ordinance amending its dispatch center recruitment incentive program. The city currently offers a $15,000 recruitment bonus for lateral hire dispatchers and supports training costs (about $23,000).
The amendment ensures that a bonus can only be given to an individual once, and cleans up language to exempt human resource personnel from a recruitment bonus.
A third ordinance to acquire the property at 730 Front Street would be advanced on consent to a scheduled public hearing. Ord. 6244 was sponsored by Pruhs and Sprinkle, with the intent to acquire the Hamilton Acres property once it hits the Fairbanks North Star Borough tax foreclosure rolls.
According to the ordinance, the Front Street property “has been in disrepair for several years and is scheduled for demolition” under city code. Additionally, several vehicles have been abandoned around it.
Acquiring the property would eliminate the issue, the ordinance states.
The council meets Monday night at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at City Hall, 800 Cushman Street and streamed on Zoom. The meeting will also be broadcast live on KFBX AM 970.
