Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council has a light agenda tonight for its regular meeting tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The lone item set for a public hearing involves amending the collective bargaining agreement between the city of Fairbanks and the police union to convert two full-time police officer positions to full-time public safety assistants.

