The Fairbanks City Council has a light agenda tonight for its regular meeting tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The lone item set for a public hearing involves amending the collective bargaining agreement between the city of Fairbanks and the police union to convert two full-time police officer positions to full-time public safety assistants.
The public safety assistants would be used to help patrol Golden Heart Plaza, which has been the center concern regarding a segment of the city’s more aggressive homeless population.
The public safety aides will be considered a civilian position, not a sworn officer.
At a previous council meeting, Police Chief Ron Dupee said the duties wouldn’t be limited to just patrolling the plaza, and could be expanded to working with the public in key sectors such as the larger downtown core or assisting with traffic enforcement.
Because the positions require a change in the agreement between the city and the Public Safety Employees Association, Fairbanks Police Department Chapter, both organizations had to vote and approve it. Dupee said the union approved it with little opposition.
The annual salary for one position is $85,220, according to a city fiscal note. The positions would be covered with departmental salary savings accrued from vacant positions.
The city council will also be asked to advance an ordinance amending the city’s budget for a third time this year, and to approve a resolution sponsored by Councilmember Aaron Gibson.
Both items are considered consent items, approved in one general vote unless one is pulled for further discussion.
The resolution opposes a proposed Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance introduced by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson intended to curtail participation by city and school board delegates in Assembly meetings.
Currently city and school board delegates can participate in debate and discussion, and city delegates can sponsor ordinances for an Assembly agenda. Wilson’s ordinance would strip away those abilities, and limit delegates to a five-minute report and allow debate on items pertaining to the school district or city, but only if the governing body takes an official stance.
The budget amendment request, sponsored by Mayor Jim Matherly, reflects adjustments to increased revenue projections and additional expenses.
The council also has a work session scheduled at 5:30 p.m. to receive an update on the Fairbanks Downtown Plan. The work session is for discussion purposes, with no vote taken by the council.
The plan is a multi-agency aimed at long-term development for the downtown core, covering everything from parking and transportation to housing, development and economic development.
Rather than be prescriptive, its intent is to provide a holistic framework and resources intended to revitalize the area.
Tools would include a vision and goals for the area, a summary of key issues and a future land use map that shows what types of land uses will be prioritized in which areas.
Both the regular meeting and work session will be held at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St. or streamed live online via Zoom. The council meeting will also be aired live on KFBX AM 970 radio.
