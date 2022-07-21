The Fairbanks City Council wants to place two questions before voters in October via a single ordinance that contains two propositions. One proposition concerns modifying the existing tax cap, and a second concerns raising the residential property tax exemption.
The first ballot question, Proposition A, sponsored by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, champions a fixed maximum property tax base rate of 4.9 mills, before any exemptions. The fixed base rate is commonly referred to as the “cap within the cap.”
The second question, Proposition B, sponsored by Councilmember Aaron Gibson, would ask voters to increase the tax exemption for qualified owners from $20,000 to $50,000 and fall in line with the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s exemption.
Prop. B’s passage is conditional on the passage of Prop. A, as the “cap-within-the-cap” otherwise prevents the city from increasing its property mill rate to adjust for increases to tax exemption.
The overall ordinance supporting the two ballot propositions will be on Monday’s consent agenda. If approved, it advances to a public hearing and final council approval at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The ordinance needs unanimous council approval to pass both times.
‘Cap-within-cap’
The overall tax cap, approved by voters in 1989, will remain intact.
The original tax cap was passed with the intention that the total property and sales tax could only grow with inflation rate, new building construction and payment on voter-approved bonds. Falling behind on the inflation rate has hindered the City’s finances.
According to Cleworth’s initial ordinance, the fixed base rate greatly restricts the city’s ability to grow with inflation rate, as envisioned with the original 1989 tax cap.
Voters approved the fixed base rate provision in 2007. If voters were to approve removal of the provision, it would restore the original tax cap passed in 1989.
“The city is a ticking time bomb with the ‘the cap-within-the cap,’ in that if you were in that scenario if the property taxes were to fall drastically,” Cleworth said, “we could never raise it to adjust and the city would take a big hit.”
Margarita Bell, the city’s chief financial officer, said there’s a difference in residential property tax revenue: Without the “cap-within-the-cap,” the city could collect about $18.5 million for 2023, compared to $17.5 million if it remained in place.
Property tax exemption
The second proposed question, sponsored by Councilmember Aaron Gibson, would raise property tax exemptions for qualified owners from $20,000 to $50,000. The increased exemption would fall in line with what the Fairbanks North Star Borough allows.
Cleworth said the tax exemption request won’t have a detrimental effect to the city unless the “cap-within-the-cap” remains intact.
When presented to the council at an upcoming meeting, the ordinance for the ballot questions will need unanimous council approval.
Mayor Jim Matherly said he supported the idea, adding that increasing the tax exemption would help provide better information for voters when asked to remove the “cap-within-the-cap.”
A recent statute signed into law by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on July 11 allows municipalities to ask voters to increase tax exemptions to $75,000.
Bell said her department would need to recalculate how that might impact the tax rate, but both she and Gibson said the $50,000 tax exemption had already been researched before Dunleavy passed the bill. Gibson said it “places the city in sync with the borough, which is where we should have been all along.”
Bell said any residential exemption will be shifted onto commercial property owners, which in part kept the residential exemption at $50,000.
Cleworth said a shift onto the commercial property owners results “in negative feedback from the commercial sector.” He added the $50,000 residential exemption is feasible “because you’re not shifting that much.”
“I think we have an obligation to the residential owners if they want this because it’s authorized under state law and something we couldn’t do before because of the ‘cap-within-the-cap,’” Cleworth said.
Borough assessment remains at $50K
No action is planned at the Fairbanks North Star Borough to raise the homeowner exemption, which was raised to $50,000 in 2016.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said raising the homeowner exemption shifts the tax burden to businesses and renters, and he’s not sure that the idea has merit at this time. He’s worried about the impact on small businesses, he said.
Aug. 11 is the deadline to get a question on the borough ballot, and no ordinance has yet been proposed to get voter approval to raise the homeowner exemption.
Agenda setting for the July 28 assembly meeting, in which an ordinance would need to be introduced, was Tuesday morning.
Still, some assembly members are open to the idea of a bigger homeowner tax exemption.
“I would support giving residents the opportunity to vote on this,” Assemblymember Tammie Wilson wrote in a text message.
“It is an issue that requires a thorough discussion,” said Assemblymember Frank Tomaszewski.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher is still weighing the pros and cons.
“I can see the benefits to raising the homeowner tax exemption,” she wrote in a text message, “since many homeowners are feeling the pinch of increasing home values in an economically challenging time.”
But she is worried about shifting the burden to renters at a time when the borough is short of affordable housing.
Messaging important
Council members as a whole agree that the city needs to be clear about how to word the ballot questions.
“The hardest part will be how to explain it to the general public,” Cleworth said. “The concept of a tax cap is easy, but telling them how the formula works is difficult.”
Councilmember Valerie Therrien asked whether the clerk’s office can place information about the ballot questions in its planned election pamphlet.
City Clerk Danielle Snider said the most likely choice will be to include a sample ballot with the proposition language.
“Generally, we don’t publish any information about propositions on the ballot like the Borough does,” Snider said. She added the Borough code calls for that option, but the City doesn’t.
Cleworth added the city “has to be careful” since city code doesn’t allow the city to campaign issues — it can only give facts on the ballot issue.
Councilmember Lonny Marney said it would be a nice addition, “as we are going to get asked by the public” on the proposed proposition.
If approved by the council, and the propositions are placed on the October ballot, the overall ordinance could be placed in the voter information pamphlet to provide clarity.
News-Miner reporter Amanda Bohman contributed to this article.