Fairbanks city council members face the consideration of whether to place the city-owned Lavery Transportation Center parking garage on sale at Monday night’s council meeting, according to a draft resolution.
The resolution states that the city has spent $5.4 million in maintenance and operations costs since it was built in 2002, with an average annual loss of $285,615. Total parking revenue over the past two decades, on the other hand, have totaled just over $3.4 million, according to finance department data.
The parking garage was built in 2002 using state and federal grant funding.
At a recent finance committee meeting, Finance Director Margarita Bell said the city has three options should it sell the parking garage.
The city can wait 20 years and keep all the proceeds from the sale, sell it and fork over $2 million to the federal government to reimburse some grant funding, or keep all the proceeds of the sale so long as its purchaser promises to continue using it as a parking garage.
The council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday.