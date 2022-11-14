Dispatcher

Julie Ritchie, who has been a dispatcher for 28 years, responds to a call at the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center. 

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The Fairbanks City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a contract amendment with the Public Safety Employees Association to address critical staffing issues at the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center.

The amended contract will allow the dispatch center to use contract trainers and create flexibility in schedules to help address critical staffing levels.

