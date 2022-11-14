The Fairbanks City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on a contract amendment with the Public Safety Employees Association to address critical staffing issues at the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center.
The amended contract will allow the dispatch center to use contract trainers and create flexibility in schedules to help address critical staffing levels.
During a Nov. 7 budget meeting, Mayor David Pruhs, who sponsored the ordinance behind the contract amendment, said the dispatch center was in “a crisis mode” due to the lack of dispatchers.
The amended contract also adds language that stipulates “when two people are forced in the same 24 hours for shifts opposing their normal working hours, efforts will be made to force each person in their normal working shift time.”
The amendment also allows flexibility for dispatch center employees to leave time.
Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth said during the budget meeting that she was down to five dispatchers, with another leaving at the end of November. Merideth said she conducts training in addition to the two dispatchers certified for training.
The dispatch center is authorized for 17 dispatchers, a part-time and full-time call taker and supervisors.
The mayor’s recommended 2023 budget provides funding for additional dispatchers in an effort to get the center to near-full strength in the next year.
The council will also pick up a delayed letter of agreement between the city and the Fairbanks Firefighters Union to adjust staffing levels and add four firefighter positions so the Fairbanks Fire Department can staff a third ambulance. The letter of agreement will be introduced and will go to a public hearing on Nov. 28 if approved.
Adding four firefighter positions would cost up to $168,000 in 2022, $532,000 in 2023 and $554,000 in 2024, according to a fiscal note, but would also provide an estimate of $310,600 in revenue from activating a third ambulance.
A number of resolutions are on the council’s consent agenda as well, including one to authorize the city’s acquisition of 109 Fifth Ave., based upon the property’s trustee wanting to transfer ownership to the city. The city considers the house located on the parcel to be a nuisance structure and would be demolished once ownership is transferred, according to the resolution.
The city has considered folding the property into the Clay Street Cemetery for parking and storage. Another resolution establishes the city’s 2023 legislative and capital project priorities, including a call for the state to maintain current retirement contributions for retirees under previous pension standards, construction of a police training facility in Interior Alaska, a $9.6 million funding request to repair roads in the Island Homes subdivision and the need for a backup generator for the public works department.
The council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Fairbanks City Hall council chambers, 800 Cushman St., and will be streamed online via Zoom and on the radio at KFBX 970AM.
The council will also hold two work sessions to hear annual reports from the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Explore Fairbanks starting at 5:15 p.m. Both organizations receive funding from hotel room rental tax revenue collected by the city.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.