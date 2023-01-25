The city of Fairbanks permanent fund has done well for the past 25 years, Brandy Niclai, chief investment officer for Alaska Permanent Capital Management, said at a Monday night work session.
But it hasn’t been immune to the volatility that’s rocked the stock markets over the past year.
The permanent fund was valued at $130.5 million as of Dec. 31, down more than $20 million from 2021.
“We have to take a specific amount of risk in order to achieve our returns and with that risk we have that volatility,” Niclai said. “We have some pretty bad months and some even better months.”
The city appropriates a percentage of earnings each year to its operating and capital budgets.
APCM manages the city’s permanent fund, including maximizing its returns to benefit the city’s capital and operating budgets. APCM also ensures the principle remains intact to protect it for long-term sustainability.
“It has evolved over the years since the 1990s when it was originally established from a bond portfolio to one that owns different asset classes,” Niclai said.
Despite recent volatility, Niclai said the fund’s overall history has earned returns for 87% of its 25-year history.
Permanent fund investments have on average earned a return of 5.29% and have distributed investments of $110 million. Over the past year, it’s lost about 13% due to the market slump.
Heading into 2023, Niclai said the market will remain bumpy.
“The first part of the year will remain volatile given the fact we are still fighting inflationary pressures we’ve had since the Covid crisis,” Niclai said. “We’re still in a situation where the [Federal Reserve System] is increasing interest rates.”
She projected peak inflation rates will strengthen the market’s foundation “to have a more sustainable recovery.”
Niclai added her firm recommended adding alternative investment options in February 2022 that helped the fund. She said the recommendations were based on an anticipated slump in both the stock and bond markets.
“The asset classes we added were still negative but less so than the broader markets,” Niclai said. “Had we not made that change, the portfolio returns would be even more negative.”
Overall, Niclai said her team projects the fund could improve over the next decade, averaging a 6.8% return on its investments. That includes a 4.5% base distribution to the city and a 2.5% in retained earnings and inflation protection.
Niclai said the city ordinances governing the permanent fund distributions compliment its longterm health.
“We have a spending policy that helps to smooth out the overall investment volatility,” Niclai said.
Per city code, the council can only appropriate 4% of the fund’s five-year average market value, plus the additional half percent for capital needs. Anything left over at the end of year gets swept into the fund’s principle.
Anything higher requires a ballot proposition that needs 70% voter approval rate to pass.
“It forces the city in the really good years not to spend as much and in the very down years we can provide a stable distribution,” Niclai said.
Going forward, Niclai said her team will make recommendations and investments to brace for an economic downturn APCM anticipates will come in the next year.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth called a 6.8% investment return rate optimistic despite a looming recession.
“It would be amazing if we could do that but looking at our past performance when we’re a little over 5%,” Cleworth said.
He added the potential increase in the debt ceiling could also impact interest rates.
“They [the federal government] are a huge driver of the economy, but the money they spent, especially over the Covid years,” Cleworth said. “It seems the purchase powering they have will slowly erode with time, which will have a negative effect on the economy as a whole.”
Niclai said the long-term projects include growth assumptions, including federal level debt.