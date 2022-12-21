The Fairbanks City Council saw the final draft of a recommended diversity action plan update at a Monday work session. The update, which started in November 2021, builds upon previous action plans adopted by the city in 2017.
Diversity council member Andrew Aquino told the city council his group is required to update the plan every five years.
The plan focuses on reviewing the city’s internal recruitment, hiring and promotion processes and providing guidance and training to senior staff to improve workforce diversity and hold at least one annual training event for all employees.
The action plan proposes that the diversity council and human resources department develop a city-wide training curriculum “to ensure awareness of the importance of inclusion and understanding of diverse groups in our community.”
Other goals integrating proposed affirmative action plans into the city’s internal operations address the needs of underrepresented groups, creating a “safe and inclusive working environment.”
The document involved input from the city’s human resources department, the mayor’s office and diversity council itself.
Aquino noted the current draft update takes on additional characteristics since the original one was adopted.
“The makeup of the diversity council is quite different,” Aquino said. “We’re still trying to organize and figure out what our group’s identity is.”
The plan omits some components such as community outreach and a forum, in part due to the diversity council’s current lack of members.
“We don’t want to over promise something we can’t do right now,” Aquino said. “We want to set everyone up for success and stick to what is on paper.”
Aquino called the action plan “a living document,” and components could be added as necessary over the next five years.
Mayor David Pruhs, who has a seat on the diversity council, noted the document’s importance.
“Ponder the different personalities and backgrounds of the diversity council when they came together and agreed on a document,” Pruhs said. “They have some very good ideas, and it can only help us.”
Aquino noted the police department undergoes “implicit bias training,” and the city could adapt it as a citywide opportunity.
Angela Foster, the city’s human resources director, added the entire city underwent a few anti-bias and diversity trainings in 2021.
“It was paid for by the police department, but the benefits went out to everyone,” Foster said.
Foster added the diversity council serves as ambassadors in trying to find additional training regimens.
“Each one of the members has an area of the community they represent, so we ask they provide us with options for training,” Foster said.
Foster would like to see “more community-specific training” such as Alaska Natives.
“I think having these types of training at least twice a year is a good place to start when we’ve had complaints of bullying or harassment that have actually happened here [between our staff],” Foster said.
Foster added training would include a variety of modules, adding it’s as much about the presenters as it is networking with coworkers.
Dorothy Shockley, the diversity council chair, added that the pandemic disrupted face-to-face networking opportunities.
“Building those relationships are really important and where we need to move forward with,” Shockley said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked about external processes, including recruitment. He added his perception of the diversity council’s role was to help recruit a diverse workforce, something he added the city had struggled with for years, especially among the Fairbanks Police Department.
“My hope with the diversity council was that we would have individuals who had feelers in the community and essentially city ambassadors to [encourage people to apply],” Cleworth said.
Since the diversity council’s inception, however, he said it “has grown more complex.”
Foster noted the diversity council won’t go through every policy, only those specific to them.
“They are an advisory committee, not the decision makers,” Foster said. “They give advice so we can make better decisions. We would work with them on things like looking at job descriptions, making sure we have the right language.”