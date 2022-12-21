Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council saw the final draft of a recommended diversity action plan update at a Monday work session. The update, which started in November 2021, builds upon previous action plans adopted by the city in 2017.

Diversity council member Andrew Aquino told the city council his group is required to update the plan every five years.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.