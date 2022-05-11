A planned incentive to recruit paramedics for the Fairbanks Fire Department was tabled Monday night after concerns that last-minute changes would do more harm than good.
The incentive, billed as an “educational reimbursement” program, would provide $8,000 in incentives over a five-year period for newly graduated paramedics. New hires would receive an initial signing incentive, followed by two more at years three and five of employment.
According to the proposed program, the fire department currently pays $16,000 per new hire, plus up to $120,000 in associated overtime and educational costs to educate a paramedic in-house. The incentive program would cost $40,000 total over five years for newly graduated paramedics.
The program targets locals who complete their school or training programs. Initial funding would come from departmental salary savings incurred from a lack of positions.
Concerns
The council as a whole supported the incentive, but had varying concerns.
Council member Jerry Cleworth, while supportive of the program, proposed some changes about where the money would come from. His concern was whether to front load it or budget it based on salary savings incurred over the course of the year.
Fire Chief Scott Raygor said a fully-staffed fire department is a long way off, so salary savings would continue.
“If we are sending that employee to paramedic school, then we have to cover that shift internally in the time they are gone,” said Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources director. She added there are at least five newly-graduated paramedics ready to sign on after they complete an internship.
Slew of amendments
Cleworth asked to amend the agreement clarifying that incentives come from salary savings included in an adopted budget of that year. The amendment was approved but spawned a wave of other amendments.
Another change Cleworth wanted was to condition incentives based on available funding.
Council member Valerie Therrien grew concerned the language would cancel incentives unless a budget was amended. Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell said it was a real possibility. Therrien proposed approving the program as it specifically attracted local candidates who completed training.
Council member Aaron Gibson had concerns about the agreement’s language defining the incentive. When Foster-Snow clarified it’s an educational reimbursement, not a bonus, Gibson said the language should reflect its nature.
“I would like to be clear on what we are doing,” Gibson said.
He asked whether it would be possible to set funding aside in advance.
“There’s an assurance for the employee as they hit their milestones and the city knows the money is there,” Gibson said.
Cleworth and Therrien ultimately proposed postponing the measure to the next council meeting and better defining certain language.
Mayor Jim Matherly, who co-sponsored the program, agreed.
“It’s getting so choppy … that we might need to regroup on this,” Matherly said. “I don’t want us to lose track of things.”