The Fairbanks Fire Department will be able to offer an “educational reimbursement” incentive to fully-trained paramedics just leaving school after the city council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday night approving the funds.
The incentive offers potential recruits $8,000 over five years: an immediate $2,000 upon hire and initial training completion, $2,000 after three years of employment and $4,000 after five years, according to a fiscal note attached to the ordinance.
The program notes the goal is to provide funding for up to five paramedics.
Overall, it would cost the city $40,000.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor said Monday night the incentive would save the department hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Hiring a paramedic costs $16,000 upfront, including training, and up to $120,000 in salaries, overtime and benefits to send one employee to complete a paramedic program.
Raygor said the department has four interested candidates who recently graduated locally and completed externships in the Lower 48 before returning. He hopes to recruit three more.
The incentive’s overall goal is to provide some edge when competing with other departments and ambulance companies in the Lower 48, and to retain firefighters. Currently, firefighters and paramedics average 2½ years in the department for a variety of reasons.
The department is also short-staffed, leading to overtime concerns.
“If we can keep a firefighter for even three years, it will save us substantially,” Raygor said.
Council members supported the initiative, but the concern was how to fund it. The original version advocated spending funding from department salary savings, but some council members believed salary savings would be unreliable if budgeted year-to-year. The council approved a final version that will forward fund the $40,000 with anticipated money from state-provided community assistance funding.
Council member Aaron Gibson was the one to advise front-loading the funds noting, “it doesn’t leave a future liability to be paid.”
According to Chief of Staff Michael Sanders, the city can expect as much as $812,511 from a community assistance program if Gov. Mike Dunleavy doesn’t veto or reduce the legislatively-approved amount.
The incentive program expires Dec. 31, 2023, unless the council extends it.