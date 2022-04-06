Seeing a need for housing, Fairbanks City Council member Valerie Therrien is proposing a building tax exemption similar to what the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has passed within its military facilities zone.
Therrien introduced the topic during Tuesday’s finance committee meeting, noting while the city doesn’t have a similar zone, a tax exemption could incentivize development of multi-unit housing.
Housing needs
“There’s going to be an increase in workers as we see the number of infrastructure bills coming to the city over the next four years, and there’s not a lot of adequate housing,” Therrien said. “There are quite a few vacant lots within city limits that we could encourage developers to build housing.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward championed the borough’s version to address an increase in military population around Eielson Air Force Base with the arrival of 54 F-34 Joint Strike Fighters and KC-135 Stratotankers expected this fall. The additional military assets means hundreds of new people coming into an already tight housing market and no available units on base.
Council member Jerry Cleworth said he had mixed emotions about adopting a similar ordinance “at a time when we are scrambling for money.”
“Anything we do isn’t going to make or break a contractor doing anything inside city limits because they’ll already have the lion’s share forgiven by the borough,” Cleworth said.
Concern over exemption length
Cleworth added the borough’s 10-year exemption under certain building criteria was too long. He added a lot of new building has been done in the North Pole area around North Pole High School, all without exemptions; Fairbanks, he said, is quite a bit from Eielson AFB.
“I know there is a need for housing but the only real area we have for development is Shannon Park, which we own,” Cleworth said. “We could subdivide and develop those lots and then sell them off for people to do something with.”
Therrien said she’s amenable to adjusting exemption lengths. She added a number of lots with buildings could benefit from the exemption “that could be torn down and new facilities built.”
Mayor Jim Matherly agreed 10 years was a long time but incentivizing building “would be good for our community.”
“This might be one more feather in our cap for getting some development done,” Matherly said.
Cleworth, however, noted the borough’s tax exemption already provides considerable savings to builders.
Therriem said she will work with the city attorney on refining the proposal before addressing it further.
Downtown benefits
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks, at a March 28 council work session, voiced support for an exemption similar to the borough’s.
“Housing is a new issue for downtown,” Executive Director David van den Berg said at the work session. “You get more residents into the core and that leads to more economic activity.”
Encouraging more private investment also plays a part, especially after millions spent on infrastructure, he said, while much of the private buildings remain the same.
“I think the city should participate in those incentives … to encourage housing downtown,” van den Berg said.