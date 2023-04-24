Sales tax

The Fairbanks city council has a single ordinance up for public hearing and several resolutions on its consent agenda for its meeting Monday night, including an objection to a statewide sales tax.

The lone ordinance, sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs, adjusts the value of community service in lieu of paying a fine from a flat $3 an hour to the state’s minimum wage, currently set at $10.85. The ordinance brings the city’s municipal code in line with state statute to meet that requirement.

