The Fairbanks city council has a single ordinance up for public hearing and several resolutions on its consent agenda for its meeting Monday night, including an objection to a statewide sales tax.
The lone ordinance, sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs, adjusts the value of community service in lieu of paying a fine from a flat $3 an hour to the state’s minimum wage, currently set at $10.85. The ordinance brings the city’s municipal code in line with state statute to meet that requirement.
Five resolutions are on the council’s consent agenda — items passed all in one motion near the start of the meeting unless pulled for discussion by a council member.
Resolution No. 5063, co-sponsored by most of the council members, opposes a statewide general sales tax, an option that Rep. Ben Carpenter (R-Nikiski) introduced it in the House as a part of an overall long-term fiscal plan.
Carpenter’s tax proposes a flat 2% sales tax on goods, including food staples, though Carpenter has stressed the bill alone won’t alleviate the state’s grim budget situation. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, following closed door talks with legislative leaders, has signaled he would introduce his own sales tax bill, but nothing has been announced or filed in the legislature.
Fairbanks council members voiced opposition to a state sales tax as a Tuesday work session.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth called a state sales tax “a very complicated matter” since municipalities can establish their own. Fairbanks has four excise sales taxes — marijuana, tobacco, alcohol and gasoline — plus a hotel bed tax. North Pole has its own general sales tax, currently set at 5.5% and capped at $16.50 per purchase.
“If the state of Alaska institutes its own sales tax, its exemptions will not be the same as any of the municipalities,” Cleworth said. “It’s a nightmare because how they plan on doing it, I have no idea unless they say their law supersedes municipalities.”
Cleworth added if the state must impose a tax, it should be an income tax, something municipalities cannot impose.
Councilmember John Ringstad called a state sales tax “clumsy and difficult to monitor from a statewide perspective.”
Another resolution, No. 5060, corrects a letter of agreement between the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks Firefighters Union.
The agreement allowed the cross-staffing of fire and ambulance platforms and bumping a minimum staffing of personnel from 12 to 13 to allow a third ambulance to be used.
However, the city council approved a sunset clause that would end the agreement at the end of the year.
City attorney Tom Chard said the council can only approve a date not considered part of the overall contract conclusion, Sept. 30, 2024, unless placed in the letter of agreement prior to council discussion. The resolution will extend the sunset clause to match the overall union contract’s termination date.
Councilmember Lonny Marney has sponsored a resolution in support of legislation by Sen. Donny Olson (D-Golovin) to close commercial fisheries in Area M in the Alaska Peninsula and part of the Aluetians in order to boost Yukon and Kuskokwim chum and Chinook salmon populations.
The salmon populations on both rivers have seen massive declines in the past few years, with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game closing subsistence and sports fisheries over the past two years. Marney’s resolution mirrors one sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblymember Aaron Lojeweski.
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell sponsored a resolution calling for additional economic development in downtown Fairbanks in light of renewed discussion over a lack of available housing options and the eventual demolition of the Polaris Building.
The council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St. The meeting will also be streamed live on Zoom and broadcast on KFBX 970 AM.
