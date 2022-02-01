The Fairbanks City Council “postponed indefinitely” a request to transfer broadband utility powers, essentially killing it.
The decision was made in a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Jim Matherly breaking a split council. The ordinance approving the transfer came with a caveat that the Fairbanks North Star Borough return appeals rights regarding property-related decisions to the city.
The borough wants broadband utility powers in order to map areas that lack broadband service.
During public comment, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward asked to have the caveat removed because the Borough Assembly would reject any request. Ward added appeals rights could be addressed separately at a later date.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson called for an indefinite postponement of the overall ordinance transferring broadband utility rights, calling it “disaster the way it’s written.” He added the council can go back to the drawing board and bring it back at an unspecified date.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien didn’t support an indefinite postponement, but wanted to remove a return of appeals, considering a separate item.
“We need to coordinate with the borough with regard to broadband services,” Therrien said.
Matherly, supporting the postponement, agreed the items don’t belong on the same ordinance.