Downtown Fairbanks groups and city council members talked about priorities for the city’s core during a work session Monday night, with a specific emphasis on snow removal and security concerns.
Fairbanks Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the discussion comes ahead of an April 11 borough-related economic presentation connected to downtown.
“It was brought to our attention that we should work on our own priorities so we can ensure our priorities line up with up they are planning or voice concerns,” Sanders said.
Fairbanks Downtown Association Executive Director David van den Berg said a list submitted five years ago remains relevant to “make downtown cleaner, safer and functional.”
Redevelopment
Redevelopment or abatement of deteriorated properties are on the list, including the 11-story Polaris Building. The condemned tower recently received $10 million in federal funding for its eventual demolition.
“The borough’s plan is going to have a lot to say about Polaris, so you might want your plan to say something about that,” van den Berg said.
Van den Berg said its use as a parking lot for a while would be acceptable but ultimately the Downtown Association would like to see the city place conditions on the parcel’s sale or redevelopment.
Snow
Constant impediments to a functional downtown, according to van den Berg, include snow removal in any given winter.
“When you get too much snow, the area becomes deranged because people cannot see where they can park or see the curbs,” he said. He said a snow removal standard will benefit the area.
Jeff Jacobson, the public works director, said any street or sidewalk projects take snow removal into consideration.
City Engineer Bob Pristach added that placing items such as fire hydrants on the backside of streets or sidewalks makes it easier to remove snow; berms placed on sidewalks would be picked up shortly after, but it depends on the street.
Public safety
Sanders said public safety has two categories: public intoxication and problem properties.
Police Chief Ron Dupee said public intoxication calls are a common issue; the city lacks statutes for public intoxication but has open container and drinking in public laws in place.
When someone is detained, they are either housed at Fairbanks Correctional Center at the city’s cost or released. The Fairbanks Police Department lacks officers to dedicate one to the downtown.
Acting Fire Chief Scott Raygor said 150 calls last year in the Golden Heart Park area involved 62 medical calls; 90% were alcohol-related. Another 77 calls were turned over to either the police or the emergency service patrol.
Some suggestions include increasing emergency service patrols in the downtown core and better training, but the issue remains where offenders end up for treatment.
‘House of cards’
Councilmember June Rogers said issues facing downtown, from parking to snow removal, are complex.
“It’s almost like a house of cards,” Rogers said, adding it’s compounded by an existing exodus.
“We look to large, public projects to change but aren’t assessing the reasons why,” Rogers said.
Rogers said another issue includes holding businesses accountable for their own snow removal requirements.
Jacobson said enforcement is a balancing act with the city’s duty to remove snow from the streets.
“I would encourage the council to look at a code enforcement officer that can do all the regulations we have in our city code,” Jacobson said.
Sanders said the points discussed at the work session are ones that can be brought up during the April 11 work session.