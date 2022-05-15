Fairbanks City Council members provided some feedback during a recent work session last week regarding the borough-backed Downtown Fairbanks 2040 plan.
The project is billed as an area plan for the downtown core that would guide future development, improve parking, and provide potential tools for business and residential development.
A working group that includes city, borough, business and transportation organizations is shaping the draft, according to Shelly Wade of Agnew — Beck Consulting, the firm hired as part of the project team to finalize the plan.
The council received an initial update at an April work session but returned to hear feedback from the council on some items.
Complete Streets
Council member Jerry Cleworth, who sits on the working group, cautioned the group when utilizing “Complete Streets” concepts. A “Complete Streets” policy applies to signature streets that are otherwise considered incomplete, emphasizing connectivity, right-of-way and safety.
“There are some pluses with ‘Complete Streets’ and some negatives to that,’” Cleworth said. “If you are saying this is the template to be used, there are some devils in the details.”
One provision in the initial downtown plan presentation referenced raised intersections, or intersections the height of curbs. Cleworth called them a “disaster in cold weather climates.”
“The city ruled that out when we designed Cushman Street,” he said.
Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community planning director, said “Complete Streets” policy was recommended “where appropriate.”
“It was meant to be the theory of national ‘Complete Streets,’ not the one the city did the study on years ago,” Spillman said. The national philosophy aims to accommodate all users, from personal vehicles and delivery trucks to bicycle users, and could incorporate sidewalks and bike lanes.
The intent, he said, was to accommodate all users while recognizing the constraints downtown streets have, such as a lack of space for bicycle paths.
Spillman added it really boils down to a “road-by-road” basis, noting some downtown streets have a low traffic volume that could accommodate bikes on the road.
Lacey Street, Spillman said, would be ideal for a bicycle corridor, whereas Noble Street wouldn’t work.
Vacant lots
Council member Lonny Marney inquired about downtown vacant lots, asking if the same level of detail went into recommendations as it did with parking.
The borough project team took a deep dive into parking studies and suggestions at the April council work session.
Spillman said the borough mapped vacant lots for multiple reasons, including potential uses.
He worked with the Downtown Association to publish a map utilizing the borough’s new multifamily development tax exemption.
“We want to educate developers that there are some underutilized vacant lots in downtown they could consider,” Spillman said.
A similar building incentive, sponsored by Council member Valerie Therrien, remains in committee until details can be finalized.
A different plan
Asked how input works differently than a previous downtown plan by Vision Fairbanks, Spillman said Downtown Fairbanks 2040 takes a holistic approach.
“The biggest difference is the level of detail,” Spillman said. “Vision Fairbanks was very prescriptive about a lot of things, and I think maybe that was its downfall.”
The old vision plan, he said, was specific about where grocery stores would be located or relocating the transportation center and setting up a public square.
Many concepts between Vision Fairbanks and Downtown Fairbanks 2040 are similar, Spillman said, but the new plan would be more flexible and deal with details at a policy level.
“Vision Fairbanks was a disaster of a plan,” Cleworth said. “The subcontractor had a vision that wasn’t ours at all. It worked better for Portland.”
Cleworth noted as a business owner, the Vision Fairbanks plan proposed “retail hotspots” that dictated renting to retail businesses alone.
Next steps
Wade said the project team’s goal is to release a final draft for public comment in mid or late June.
The process to develop the new plan started in 2017, paused in 2020 and re-launched in fall 2021, according to the project website.
An initial goal to adopt a final plan was autumn 2022, but Wade said the level of public outreach plays a factor.
The current working group includes Brenda Riley, Buki Wright, Chris Miller, Doug Sims, Jackson Fox, Jerry Cleworth, John Jackovich, Sabrina Binkley, Scott McCrea, Sharon Hildebrand and Sue Sprinkle.
A project team of employees from the city of Fairbanks, the borough and Fast Area Surface Transportation Planning assist them.
For more information on the Downtown Fairbanks 2040 plan, visit www.downtownfbx2040.com.