The Fairbanks City Council put the brakes on a resolution opposing Kinross Fort Knox’s ore hauling plan following an hour of testimony from the public.
The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Valerie Therrien, cites potential impacts to safety, traffic flow and road infrastructure when Canadan-based Kinross Gold begins trucking gold ore from the Manh Choh gold mine near Tetlin in 2024. The current plan would involve hauling ore on 120-foot long tractor-trailers 247 miles on public roadways to the Fort Knox mill around the clock over four or five years.
Residents who both supported and opposed the plan spoke up, citing either concerns or saying the resolution was too rushed.
‘Unsafe, unprecedented’
Fairbanks resident and former state Sen. Gary Wilken said his group had concerns “about an unprecedented and unsafe attempt of a developer to unilaterally attempt to convert our public highways into mining haul roads.”
Wilken said his group, Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, isn’t against mining, just the hauling plan. He added Kinross has been “coy about releasing data that can be used to analyze an ore trucking plan” that could potentially impact nearly 200 school bus stops between Tok and Fairbanks.
Fairbanks resident Mary Farrell, another ASHA member, said Kinross’s planned trucking operation isn’t done in any other state.
“Our public safety should not be put at risk just because it’s the cheapest way for a foreign company to maximize its profits,” Farrell said. She added Alaska’s aging roads and bridges likely won’t endure the stress from the added traffic.
‘Too soon’ for resolution
Brenna Schaake, with Kinross Alaska, said the resolution was premature since the haul plan “is very much a work in progress with no pressing deadline” and a state-sponsored corridor study is underway. The Alaska Department of Transportation established an independent advisory committee in May comprised of 20 stakeholder groups and will hire an independent consultant to conduct a Tetlin-Fort Knox corridor study this year.
“There is a robust and inclusive process underway, and the Fairbanks city is an integral part of that progress,” Schaake said.
Schaake added the Manh Choh mine will be essential to Fort Knox and the regional economy, adding thousands of jobs, but it relies on using existing infrastructure to make it economically viable.
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax recognized there are safety concerns that are being addressed but said the council should not pass a resolution based on incomplete data. He added the plan includes a complex mixture of vehicle and safety regulations.
“As long as they comply with safety regulations and within the design capacity of the roads, then they have as much right to use the roads as anyone else,” Prax said.
Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, said as a private citizen that the entire Manh Choh project intrigues him. He added the FEDC board hasn’t taken an official stance on the haul plan.
“It represented a paradigm shift for our community where Fairbanks would become the center of … mining processing for the Northern tier,” Stewart said. “This resolution is untimely, should be put on hold and allow the DOT [corridor analysis] to move through before you make this kind of statement.”
Lisa Herbert, interim administrator for the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, agreed the resolution was premature since DOT was still working on a long-term action plan for the Richardson Highway, including the Tetlin-Fort Knox corridor.
“The Fairbanks Chamber encourages the council to do their due diligence … as the project continues to move through the planning stages,” Herbert said.
Council: ‘More time, discussion needed’
Most of the council members agreed more time was needed, in large part because both sides presented massive amounts of data.
Councilmember Jim Clark thanked Therrien for bringing a great point to the council but added there is much information to review before taking a stance.
“I think we’re just a bit early,” Clark said. He proposed postponing the resolution indefinitely until a work session, adding the council “has ruffled enough feathers to get information.”
Mayor Jim Matherly said he intends to host at least one work session; one had been scheduled for Monday night, but Kinross representatives weren’t able to attend.
Therrien asked to postpone the resolution to Sept. 12, as it would give Mayor Jim Matherly enough time to set up work sessions. She said it can be pushed back further if questions aren’t answered by then.
“I’d hate to have it taken off our work,” Therrien. “I would like to keep this rolling along.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said it would be better to discuss the topic after DOT publishes the corridor study, which has yet to start. A contractor has yet to be selected.
Councilmember Aaron Gibson agreed with an indefinite postponement, stating that both sides presented information that needs to be addressed.
“We need to study the impacts, and putting in a deadline that we have to make a decision [by] doesn’t do justice to the people who live here and the people that come into the city,” Gibson said.
Therrien motioned to amend Clark’s indefinite postponement to Sept. 12, resulting in a split vote broken by Matherly in favor of Therrien. Overall, the council unanimously supported the postponement.
“By keeping it out there for Sept. 12 … it keeps the conversation rolling,” Matherly said. “If it’s gone, it’s gone.”
This version corrects the spelling of Brenna Schaake's last name.