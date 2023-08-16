Fairbanks Police Department

A $4 an hour increase for Fairbanks Police Department sworn personnel became permanent after the Fairbanks City Council adopted a letter of agreement change with the Public Safety Employees Association Monday night in a 5-1 vote.

The City Council had previously adopted the increase, which would have technically lapsed at the end of 2023 unless the council included the amount in its 2024 budget or in next year’s contract negotiations with the police union.

