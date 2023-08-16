A $4 an hour increase for Fairbanks Police Department sworn personnel became permanent after the Fairbanks City Council adopted a letter of agreement change with the Public Safety Employees Association Monday night in a 5-1 vote.
The City Council had previously adopted the increase, which would have technically lapsed at the end of 2023 unless the council included the amount in its 2024 budget or in next year’s contract negotiations with the police union.
According to a fiscal note, the salary increases will cost the city an additional $148,790 in 2024, on top of $65,490 for the remainder of the year. The total cost reflects the savings incurred by reducing the number of authorized police officers from 44 to 37 personnel, including a $207,860 savings for the rest of this year and $640,760 in 2024.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs backed the $4 wage increase, along with a $60,000 lateral officer hiring bonus and a $10,000 annual contribution for a supplemental retirement plan that matures with 10 years of employment. The three-pronged approach is meant to bolster the department’s ranks, which currently stands at 29 officers and affects services and patrol schedules.
Cleworth’s concerns
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, the lone no vote, had several concerns, including depleting a sizable surplus, the upcoming difficult budget year, and setting precedent by opening up a collective bargaining agreement prior to its conclusion.
“We have some real problems coming up with the budget next year,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth noted during the last round of police union contract negotiations in 2022, the city and police department agreed on what was a solid contract that put the city on a competitive edge.
The city conducted a salary comparison of three other cities — Juneau, Wasilla and North Pole — for its proposed wage increases under the original contract — and “we set aside enough money in the budget to accomplish that.”
Cleworth acknowledged that other municipalities have been offering more to attract officers. He added he favors either the supplemental retirement program or the wage increase, but not both.
“We are all trying to ‘keep up with the Joneses’ here, but at the time [of the original contract] we were competitive,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth said the combined annual supplemental retirement and the wage hike represent a 20% increase, far higher than North Pole and outpacing Juneau. It also places FPD within range of the Alaska State Troopers pay scale.
“This increase exceeds all the savings that we incur by cutting the seven positions,” Cleworth said.
The city originally started the year with a $1.4 million windfall thanks to adjustments in how its revenue tax cap is calculated, a change approved by voters in 2022.
Cleworth said with changes to the fire department’s staffing, the police department incentives and a new IBEW contract could deplete most that windfall. He added the new changes far outstrip any cost saving measures, estimating it would cost the city $1 million. “I think $1 million across the board is far too excessive,” Cleworth said.
For 2024, Cleworth said contractual labor increases alone will increase the city’s budget by $982,000 in 2024. Revenue based on a Consumer Price Index Change, he added, will leave the city upside down by about $157,000.
“That should alarm everyone here,” Cleworth said. “I’ve worked on close to 30 budgets over the years and this one scares me with is coming next year.” He added the council was committing a lot of money “before we get into the budget for next year.”
Cleworth also objected to including the $4 hourly increase in the current contract instead of addressing a pay increase during negotiations in 2024. He instead favored a bonus system, something he acknowledged would gain no support.
The council had already amended the firefighters’ union contract earlier this year, making adjustments to allow the department to increase per-shift staffing to 13 personnel.
Margarita Bell, the city’s chief finance officer, responded to similar concerns, including changing contracts for amendments.
“In my opinion, I think it’s best to wait until you’re in negotiations for changes, unless they are needed because the impacts to the city are negative otherwise,” Bell told the council.
She also hinted at a difficult budget process for next year when Pruhs develops his initial budget.
“The discussions I’ve had with the mayor is that he might have some tough decisions next year, but he is wiling to make them,” Bell said.
Cleworth noted the council will also face difficult decisions when it begins debates on the mayoral budget in November.
“We may paint ourselves into a corner, which we are doing right now,” Cleworth said. “It is not going to be a fun budget year.”
Council counterpoints
Pruhs and other councilmembers agreed that budget might be tough, but stressed the need to bolster its workforce and police department.
Police Chief Ron Dupee noted that 10 of his officers may be vested to access the supplemental retirement within three years, something Councilmember Lonny Marney called “long-term.”
“It will affect us in a few years,” Marney said.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle said it was a matter of building up the police force with quality officers.
“It’s not just bodies we’re throwing into a budget,” Sprinkle said. “I feel like there is some funding to be found in what we’ve done so far this year. I don’t think we’re burning money just to so do … I think these people are essential and I want our police to feel valued.”
Pruhs acknowledged that Cleworth’s concerns had valid points but noted the city has charged ahead as the most competitive option for law enforcement. “Mr. Cleworth is right in many ways that we are expending money,” Pruhs said. “But we are also declining in the amount of people we have at the same time.”
He noted the council by large requested the $4 wage increase to be included in the current contract. He added he keeps daily track of the budget and informs the council on expenses and solutions that bring in revenue. He noted if officers leave before hitting a 10-year mark, they will not receive the annual contribution set aside in the supplemental account.
“Hopefully in the future we will be retaining with the $10,000 incentive,” Pruhs said. “I’m confident in this ... we have set place competitive policies.”