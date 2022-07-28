The city of Fairbanks continues to face shortages in most departments, according to Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources director.
Referencing a study called “A Quiet Crisis in the Public Sector,” published by NEOGOV, a software platform company specializing in public-sector recruitment and training tools, Foster-Snow said nationally 50% of government jobs received less than 10 applicants in 2022, down from an average of 48 applicants in 2019.
The city budgeted 191 full-time positions for 2022 but averages between 13% and 20% vacancy rate across its departments, on par with national trends.
“That’s quite high,” she said. “There’s recruiting challenges out there for everyone.”
The city had lower rates than national averages for received applications.
About 50% of government jobs received 10 applicants in 2022; the city typically generates three to six in most positions.
Foster-Snow said the highest vacancy rate and hardest to fill positions remain law enforcement and emergency personnel, along with tradesmen and engineers.
“We are in the pre-situation of struggling to get people in the trades to come work in the city,” Foster-Snow said. “With the government dollars coming out for roads and infrastructure, we’re going to be challenged to have people come work for us.”
The building department will need key workers in the next few months. Skilled labor is projected to become a concern.
Another challenge is accounting positions, which she said “will be harder and harder to fill.”
The city has some success with recruiting when potential employees already have family living, stationed or working in the Fairbanks area or the Interior.
The police department, for example, is down seven officers, but the biggest gap was in the middle ranks, including three detectives and a captain’s position. Patrol officers are stepping into field detective duties.
“Those are going to stay hard to fill until we bridge the gap with experience and get folks up to the place where they can take those jobs,” Foster-Snow said.
Foster-Snow said a recent approval of a FPD community outreach specialist tasked with recruitment can help offset recruiting challenges.
Foster-Snow said the city, like many agencies, examined labor market trends, such as generational shifts “but that’s not it.”
“The facts are that the pandemic is probably what changed things,” Foster-Snow said. “During the pandemic, people weren’t afraid about having the reservations of their jobs and going different places — they’ve left the public sector primarily to go to the private sector for more money.”
Workers are also more willing to take risks, she added.
“We know candidates want higher pay, flexible work options and more meaningful work, and they’re not afraid to take a chance and resign to find that,” Foster-Snow said.
A 2021 internal survey among city staff reflects how important those traits are for them, she added.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report that 400,000 jobs on average — public and private sectors combined — were posted, even as the labor market begins to cool down.
“That’s pretty staggering when you think about that level of competition for us when all the jobs are out there,” Foster-Snow said.
Foster-Snow said another issue complicates recruiting efforts, something employers statewide have struggled with for years.
“People are leaving Alaska, and that’s another challenge for us,” she said. “We used to not see that as often.”
During exit interviews, Foster-Snow said some employees noted the city has “created challenges for them.” She added the majority of people are “also leaving for other job offers due to a lot of money.”
Effects of unfilled positions
Foster-Snow said the impacts of unfilled positions have been on the wall for some time: overtime, employee burnout, more shared services. She said the city of Fairbanks has been fortunate it hasn’t had to cut essential services yet, but it could fall into similar trends.
“We’re thankful we have a city council who’s been responsive so that we don’t have to cut services, but it is going to get harder if this situation doesn’t change,” Foster-Snow said.
Public sector agencies have had to cut services, and another 40% may have to do the same in the next quarter if the trend continues.
“Our overtime hours unfortunately won’t go away until we get staff in place,” she said. “We really do take it seriously and try to get those positions filled.”
The city also has to bear the expense of increased training of new employees, and “when it walks out the door when we have these highly-trained employees who we spent years educating, training and maintaining.”
“Training is a high-dollar cost when connected to turnover and unfilled jobs,” Foster-Snow said.
Foster-Snow said her department has worked to expand its services with NEOGOV, modernized its hiring process and expanded its remote work options, flexibilities and types of benefits to include medical maternity leave, parental leave and funeral/grievance leave.
“The number one reason people want to work in the public sector is the benefits,” Foster-Snow said.
The city plans to expand its communications methods to include text message-based communications with prospective applicants in the next few months.
“That’s the way people communicate now, and it will be exciting for HR and hopefully make it easier to stay in touch with folks,” she said.
City departments like the building department are looking to broaden experience criteria for positions in which an applicant might be able to grow into the role.