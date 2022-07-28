The city of Fairbanks continues to face shortages in most departments, according to Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources director.

Referencing a study called “A Quiet Crisis in the Public Sector,” published by NEOGOV, a software platform company specializing in public-sector recruitment and training tools, Foster-Snow said nationally 50% of government jobs received less than 10 applicants in 2022, down from an average of 48 applicants in 2019.

