The city is considering creating a new union chapter specifically for Fairbanks Police Department leadership which would change police command from an hourly wage to an annual salary. According to some city officials, having another chapter will help better address issues for employees of different ranks as well as reduce city overtime costs. Meanwhile, others are concerned about increased costs and bureaucracy.
In a tight vote and a heated discussion, the Fairbanks City Council decided Monday to advance an ordinance to create a new chapter within the Public Safety Employees Association union that would include the Fairbanks Police Department deputy chief, captain and four lieutenants.
“We just separate the leadership away from the rank and file,” Chief of Staff Mike Meeks explained during the meeting.
Three council members voted against advancing the ordinance, including Aaron Gibson, Lonny Marney and Jim Clark. Votes in support of advancement came from June Rogers, Valerie Therrien, Shoshana Kun and City Mayor Jim Matherly, who broke the tie.
Solving internal issues
Meeks said that separating the union into two chapters will allow the union to work differently with employees of different ranks. He said that during previous negotiations, the city observed that “the issues the senior members wanted to address were not necessarily the same issues that impacted the junior officers, so it was hard to try and negotiate multiple levels at the same time.”
A new chapter would also help avoid conflicts between employees from different positions, he added.
“If junior members of the police department needed to complain or have someone champion their cause, the union leadership was also the police leadership. Thus, there really wasn’t an outlet to channel their concerns,” he explained.
The cost for the city
The new contract proposes to make the six police employees salaried instead of paying them hourly which, according to Meeks, would save costs the city previously spent on overtime pay.
“We were paying overtime and double overtime for leaders to come in or stay late to do their supervisory duties,” Meeks said.
While the current contract describes a yearly step increase of 1.5% for each of the positions, the new salaries would be set for the next three years.
Under the new contract, the deputy police chief would receive a $135,000 salary, the captain would get $130,000, and the four lieutenants would receive between $125,000 and $129,500, according to the city’s fiscal note.
“I think the salaries are way too high. I think the shift differentials are way too high,” Marney said, referring to the difference between what the employees receive now.
Meeks said this impression is true only “if you only look at salary and don’t take into consideration all the other factors.”
He explained that to determine the new salaries, the administration examined the average salary and overtime pay of lieutenants from 2015 through 2020 and checked that none of the years was an outlier. Then the administration added the annual education stipend and the uniform cleaning costs employees have now, but which are excluded from the new contract.
Considering those costs, a yearly pay increase and overtime pay, a lieutenant would bring home $124,316 on average by 2024.
Marney said that by the time of renegotiation in 2024, the city’s financial situation might get even worse.
“I don’t know if we can give you more money in three years,” he said. “I think we’ve hit a wall.”
Police Chief Ron Dupee, who previously worked on the contract, said that if in three years the city will be struggling financially, they can consider giving employees more benefits instead.
Promotional process
Another concern the city council members voiced was about the promotional process in the contract. If there are less than three internal applicants for a vacancy, the city can advertise the position outside, but if there are at least three applicants in the PSEA union, the city has to consider them first.
This means that if there is an applicant outside of PSEA, the city might be unable to consider them, Gibson said.
“If there’s a captain down there that has all the experience you need to solve this very specific problem, you cannot hire that person to fill that role because they’re not in PSEA,” he said.
Meeks said that the city would indeed need to look at internal candidates who apply for an open position first and evaluate their qualifications. If they are not qualified for the position, then the city can advertise the position widely.
Increased bureaucratic burden
The city has four union collective bargaining agreements right now.
“We’ve worked on these agreements, and it does take a large amount of time from the city to do so,” Clark said.
Meeks said that on the bright side, this new contract would stay in place for three years, taking away the need to do a financial update every single year. He added that the city council directed administration 16 months ago to negotiate changing the police leadership from an hourly wage to an annual salary, and the administration kept the council informed throughout that time.
Gibson said that he has mentioned his concerns before, but the administration still seems “conflicting.”
“It just seems like this is something that still needs to be worked out,” he said.
If approved, the agreement will be effective through Dec. 31, 2023. Several city officials said that once it goes into effect, it is very unlikely that it will be undone in the future.
“Once we go through it, we’re not getting back,” Clark said.
The ordinance was advanced to the June 7 City Council meeting where it will be open for public comment.
