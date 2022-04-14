With above-normal snowfall in both the urban area and along the riverbanks, local and state agencies in the Fairbanks area have made a push to get snow removed before the weather warms too much.
Fairbanks itself received 94 inches of snow between Oct. 1 and April 10, according to the National Weather Service, compared to a normal average of 63 inches.
While governments are pushing to remove as much snow as possible and maintain drainage systems, residents are also being advised ahead of time to take precautions.
“This year with the large accumulation of snow and snow piles compounded by the thick layer of frozen rain from December there will be larger puddles and pools of water,” said Fairbanks Public Works Director Jeffrey Jacobson.
He said residents can take steps to help reduce flood issues, including not piling snow on storm drains and removing any snow piles, or hauling away snow piles from private and commercial properties.
Residents can also create a pathway for water to travel to storm drains. Storm drains, Jacobson said, are blue plastic upright markers. He added homeowners should “make sure residential gutter systems are connected and draining away from foundations.”
Lanien Livingston, Fairbanks North Star Borough public information officer, said property owners who want to build in flood-prone areas need to take measures before construction starts, including visiting the borough community development department to get a floodplain permit.
“We want properties elevated and appropriately constructed for the long term, so there are no problems if the water comes up,” Livingston said by email.
Residents can take short-term measures, such as building a sandbag berm, but must speak with Community Planning and get a floodplain permit.
“Your actions (even during an emergency event) may cause a problem to your neighbor’s property,” Livingston said. “It’s always best to call Community Planning ahead of time.”
City public works thawing pipes
Public works crews were deployed April 1 to start thawing drains, Jacobson said.
“The frozen rainwater has increased the time it normally takes to thaw out drains to allow the water to flow away from houses and streets,” Jacobson said. “Three boiler trucks are in the field working to open up frozen drains.”
Crews start two hours later to benefit from warmer temperatures and work weeks extended up to 60 hours.