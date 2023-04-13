Some reflections, the clanging of a hammer against a strong padlock, a bottle of champagne and a series of sledgehammered bricks kicked off the first stage of demolition for the Polaris Building annex Wednesday afternoon.
A large crowd gathered on Second Avenue to provide a sendoff to the 50-old-year building that once held a Black Angus steakhouse and other ancillary businesses to the 71-year-old, 12-story Polaris Building.
“We’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” said Mayor David Pruhs, who chaired a working group for several years that sought to secure federal funding for the Polaris Building demolition.
The city recently awarded a $1.14 million demolition contract to Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental, which will need to remove hazardous materials before taking down the building.
“We will be done knocking it down by May 7 because we don’t want to interrupt businesses in this part of the town,” Pruhs said.
The high rise itself will start coming down by the end of September, but will require more detailed planning and a separate bid process.
“I’m very thankful to the city council, to Mayor John Eberhart and Mayor Jim Matherly to let me do what was needed, put together the Polaris Group, and they never restricted us and always encouraged us,” Pruhs said.
During the speech, Pruhs recalled the efforts to get the ball rolling on removing the building, securing the funding, and the various conversations needed for permissions.
Pruhs and other residents took sledgehammers to the annex’s brick exterior, chipping away in a symbolic first step of demolition. Councilmember Sue Sprinkle smashed a bottle of champagne as the final farewell to the building.
Contractors begin actual demolition of the annex in the next few days, Pruhs said. Once finished, the area will be used briefly for summer events before it becomes a staging area for the Polaris building deconstruction.
The Polaris served as a mixed-use retail, business and apartment building for decades, hosting first the Petroleum Club and later the Tiki Cove.
Its final operational life ended as a hotel in the 1990s before it closed at the turn of the century. A 2001 burst pipe caused significant flooding and water damage in the building’s basement.
Fairbanks resident Karen Perdue briefly reflected on her experience with the building, including visiting the Tiki Cove on rare occasions and the view from the top.
“It’s sad to see what happened to it but it’s nice to see a new start,” Perdue said. “The Tiki Cove was so exotic, it had its own chairs and tableware … you could see the whole valley from the top and a 360-degree view.”
Several attempts and plans were made in the next decade to rehabilitate the building, including an attempt by Anchorage developer Marc Marlow, that never manifested. Eventually, the Fairbanks North Star Borough foreclosed on the building after Marlow failed to pay three years worth of property taxes. The city bought the building over a three-month period in 2017 with funds raised by community organizations.
The city in 2022 secured $10 million in congressional earmarked funds from Sen. Lisa Murkowksi’s office funneled through the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The EPA had never funded a project from a [congressional] directed appropriation and Fairbanks had never knocked down a building like this before,” Pruhs said.
The EPA in November fast-tracked the city’s work plan for the Polaris Building and annex, agreeing the building represented an environmental and seismic threat to the surrounding area.
“It took the government entities of the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the state of Alaska and the United States government to knock this building down,” Pruhs said. “It took a nation to get it down for the city of Fairbanks.”
In addition to mold and asbestos, the tower’s cement and paint contained polychlorinated biphenyls, carcinogenic compounds that cannot be disposed of in Alaska landfills.
Much of the debris from the Polaris will need to be shipped to the Lower 48 for disposal, while the annex will be disposed of in the borough landfill. The borough will waive up to $1.5 million in tipping fees.
Before the tower goes down, Pruhs said he plans to climb through the 12-story building and claim a few birch tree branches visible from the roof.
“That’s my only recompense, and I can’t wait,” Pruhs said.