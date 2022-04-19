The city of Fairbanks wants residents to serve on some of its boards and commissions as vacancies are available.
According to an update from the city, seats are available on the Building Code/Landscape Review/Appeals Commission, Fact Finding Commission, Fairbanks Diversity Council, Finance Committee, Fairbanks North Star Borough Planning Commission, and the borough’s Joint Commission on Historic Preservation.
The Fact Finding Commission has five immediate vacancies, and the diversity council has a vacancy coming up June 30. The Finance Committee, Building Code/Appeals Commission, Borough Planning Commission and Joint Commission on Historic Preservation each have one immediate vacancy.
Most of the committees require or ask that applying members be a city resident or community member.
“Volunteering on a board or commission is a great way to get involved in different areas of the community and it’s a great way to serve, especially if you want to get involved but don’t have a whole lot of time available,” Mayor Jim Matherly said in an email. “Most boards and commissions do not require a huge time commitment.”
Some of the positions do have specific requirements. The open spot on the building code/landscape board needs to be a general contractor. The Finance Committee seat asks for someone with experience in finance, accounting or management, while the preservation committee asks that the person be an architect, if possible.
The fact finding group, which “assists the City Council in the investigation, collection, assessment, and analysis of any issue where facts are in dispute or are unknown,” requires that applicants meet one of three criteria in being a city resident, community member or have experience in the field of law or judicial enforcement.
Each of the boards and commissions serve their purpose.
The code and appeals commission reviews codes related to building, plumbing, residential and abatement, among other things, and investigates and reviews all operations of the building department. The commission also hears the first instance of all appeals from final staff decisions relating to building construction in city limits.
The diversity council “provides a citizens’ forum to the City Council and the Borough Assembly, giving advice and recommendations to promote equal opportunity for all members of the public.”
The Finance Committee considers all matters related to the city’s fiscal operation and makes recommendations to the city council.
People serving on the borough’s planning commission and historic commission would be the city’s representative. The planning commission prepares and recommends appropriate policies, plans and ordinances to the Borough Assembly.
The historic preservation commission is a joint borough/city initiative tasked with preparing and maintaining an inventory of buildings and sites with cultural or historical significance and developing a local historical preservation plan, among other items in its scope.
For more information on the boards and commissions, or to apply, visit www.fairbanksalaska.us/bc. Interested residents can call City Clerk Dani Snider at 907-459-6774 if they have questions.