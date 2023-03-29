An ordinance designed to overhaul hotel room rental tax revenue distribution advanced Monday night, but it drew plenty of comments and concerns from stakeholders and Fairbanks City Council members alike.
The ordinance proposes eliminating a 20-year formula used to distribute the bed tax revenue.
The city receives a 22.5% cut, distributes $400,000 for specific purposes, and transmits the rest to Explore Fairbanks for tourism marketing efforts.
In place of the formula, appropriations would align more closely to city standards. The city’s Discretionary Fund Committee would recommend awards and grants for applications under $100,000 while the city mayor would handle requests above $100,000. The final decision rests with the City Council.
The current bed tax is set at 8% and generated just over $4.2 million in 2022, up from $3.2 million the previous year.
Mayor David Pruhs noted he, along with Councilmembers John Ringstand and Lonny Marney, all co-sponsors of the overhaul, provided Explore Fairbanks time to review the ordinance.
Ringstad called the overhaul due diligence on the city’s part.
“It is our responsibility as an elected body to decide where money goes,” Ringstad said.
Pruhs noted that a 1999 city charter provision requires city taxpayers to subsidize room rental distributions above $2.23 million.
Explore Fairbanks concerns
Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Scott McCrea raised concerns about the formula change during citizens’ comments.
“You have before you one of the most extreme overhauls of the bed tax to date,” McCrea said.
He recounted that his organization had extended an olive branch in December when it agreed to give up $120,000 from its cut to the city’s discretionary grant program, Golden Heart Plaza maintenance and the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
“We did that in the interest of giving more time to have a more in-depth discussion with all the stakeholders on the bed tax ordinance as a whole,” McCrea said. “I feel like that olive branch has been snapped in two and thrown back at me because those conversations did not transpire.”
He said those discussions can still happen, “but the way this ordinance is written now, I doubt there are enough amendments you can make to turn this into something we find acceptable.”
Explore Fairbanks board chair Kathy Hedges noted there has been a significant tourism boost over the past two decades and the area has transformed from a primarily summertime to year-round destination despite recessions and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“How are they doing this?” Hedges asked. “With stable funding from city officials who see the benefit of investment of an organization who ... looks and plans for tomorrow.”
Andy Anger, another Explore Fairbanks board member, noted the ordinance has political flaws.
“It puts us at the whim of whichever mayor is in office and their financial needs,” Anger said. “We know how elected officials think — it’s no criticism, but it’s the nature of their position to think to the next election and their long-term plan would not come to fruition if they are not reelected by voters.”
Anger noted the ordinance “will make it very easy to take money from the bed tax and put it into other projects the mayor hopes will please the voters.”
Split council views
A few council members had concerns, while others acknowledged the need for change.
Councilmember June Rogers was reluctant to address any changes without further discussion among stakeholders.
“There are some sticky thorns in the conversation not being addressed, so I have real difficulty going over a traditional agreement on something,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had concerns about logistics, including whether the discretionary committee would know how much they can award. The formula currently sets aside $270,000 for grants to nonprofit groups.
Pruhs said the Discretionary Funds Committee would provide a number it wants to fund bed tax recipients, and he will add it to his recommended budget.
Cleworth said the last time the city followed a similar pattern was in the 1900s, and discussions were always contentious, which led to a 2003 compromise and the current formula.
“As a council member, not knowing what the city shares is going to be nerve wracking, and that ambiguity would be the same for organizations,” Cleworth said. “I’m wondering if the better course is to revisit the percentage allocation instead of going back to essentially the ‘Wild West.’”
Pruhs disagreed, noting the city will have a good idea of available bed tax funds by the time budgets are prepared. He reiterated that the City Council makes the final decision.
Cleworth also said he was confused by how allocating above $2.23 million could be considered subsidy since the excess amount was considered outside the scope of the city’s revenue cap.
Chief Financial Officer Margarita Bell explained that the additional amount could either be used to lower city property taxes or go toward city services.
Ringstad argued the money isn’t designed to be allocated to any one specific group.
“It doesn’t say the money is for Explore Fairbanks, it says it’s for tourism and economic development,” Ringstad said. “Quite frankly, from a legal perspective, it’s the city’s money, they can do what [the council] wants with it.”
Marney, one of the ordinance sponsors, said the process could benefit from an additional discussion to address concerns but ultimately called it a good plan.
“I think you guys may think it will be the end of the world for Explore Fairbanks, but I don’t,” Marney said. He added the city needs to strike a balance between cultivating tourism and maintaining city services.
“It has to be hand-in-hand, we need police, fire and ambulance services and things that bring people here,” Marney said. “You could give Explore Fairbanks $10 million, but if Fairbanks wasn’t a lawful or clean city … nobody would come here.”