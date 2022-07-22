Three City departments are struggling with recruiting efforts and are currently enduring overtime and staffing shortages.
One solution to the problem: a series of recruitment videos designed for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, the Fairbanks Police Department and the Fairbanks Fire Department.
The police department needs several officers; the fire department continues to search for new hires; and the dispatch center, authorized for 17 dispatchers, only has trained eight dispatchers, with another in training.
Teal Soden, the City’s communications director, is spearheading the video effort, with Fairbanks-based Mammoth Marketing producing the series.
Recruitment videos will include interviews with current personnel, the environment and essential scenes of the environment, such as training.
Soden told the City finance committee Tuesday that filming for the dispatch recruiting video is done. The fire department recruiting video is halfway through filming, and the police department will be next.
“We have some more shooting of a training day [for the fire department] and another interview with a firefighter for a video,” Soden said.
All three will be completed before they debut on the City’s various platforms to provide continuity.
“Because dispatch is so important to fire and police, we’re probably going to have some of those elements from fire and police in the dispatch video,” Soden said. “It’s coming along nicely.”
The recruitment videos aren’t the only tool in the City’s bag, Soden said Wednesday.
“Like it is for many important tasks, there’s no one tool by itself that will make recruitment work perfectly for an organization,” Soden said. “The recruitment videos are meant to be just one more option to introduce prospective employees to our departments and to Fairbanks.”
Soden said the project is still early in the development process “but we expect to have some recruitment videos for our Public Safety departments ready by fall.”
Both the FECC and the police department are offering recruitment bonuses to qualifying new hires. In addition, the police department will convert a police officer position to a civilian recruiting position, allowing the department to recruit full time.
The fire department, which has struggled to recruit or keep paramedic-level personnel, recently implemented a five-year $5,000 educational reimbursement incentive for paramedics fresh out of school, which in part would help reduce overtime costs associated with having to train a paramedic in house.
