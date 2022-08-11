The Fairbanks city council unanimously passed a resolution accepting $10 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the planned teardown of the Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks.
However, the city needs to complete and submit a plan to the EPA before the $10 million can be released, according to the resolution.
Funding comes from congressional directed spending requested by Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and approved as part of a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill in March. The volunteer Polaris Working Group provided the groundwork to advocate for federal funding to tear down the 70-year-old condemned building.
Resident Victor Buberge, during citizens’ comments, lodged complaints against the city allocating more money to tear the building down and added that anything going into its place could cost taxpayers.
Mayor Jim Matherly reiterated a position he has taken before: The city will tear the building down and clear the rubble, but then that’s it.
“Once it’s torn down, it’s going to be sold to the private sector, and they [the buyers] will do what they want,” Matherly said. “We are not going to put anything there or charge the public anything.”
As to what goes there, he said, is anyone’s guess.
“I hope something good goes there,” Matherly said. “We need commerce and development downtown for sure, but you don’t want government building and running it. We’re not good at it. We have city hall; we have the police and fire buildings we maintain for the taxpayers.”
At a recent city finance committee meeting, Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the city engineering department has been working toward that goal. Sanders added the city hopes to have all the documents ready by Aug. 15.
“It’s a pretty aggressive plan,” Sanders said. “If the plan goes through, we will see movement this year on the Polaris Building.”
On top of general planning, the city needs to conduct a structural analysis on how to safely take down the 11-story highrise without significant impact to the surrounding area.
Asked about additional costs to take down the building — beyond the $10 million — Sanders said it was still too early to tell.
“Anyone who says it will cost $15 million to bring it down is pure speculation,” Sanders said. He added the city still needs to issue a request for proposal to demolish the building; the city engineer has contemplated a “not to exceed” clause in any bid documents.
Matherly agreed with Sanders’ assessment.
“We still don’t have a hard number, and $10 million is what we’ve been using all along,” Matherly said. “Let’s wait until we get all the facts in.”
Another factor will be disposing the concrete, a task that requires it to be shipped to the Lower 48, Sanders said.
An environmental analysis conducted by NORTECH, Inc. revealed the building is contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs), in addition to other substances, including asbestos and various kinds of mold. PCBs are a highly carcinogenic compound and not a unique problem to the Polaris Building.
Other agencies around the state have had to contend with PCB contaminated buildings and soils. Concrete and soil can only be disposed in specific types of landfills not found in the state.
