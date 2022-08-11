Polaris Building

The city of Fairbanks hopes to see traction on tearing down the Polaris Building in the downtown core. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Fairbanks city council unanimously passed a resolution accepting $10 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the planned teardown of the Polaris Building in downtown Fairbanks.

However, the city needs to complete and submit a plan to the EPA before the $10 million can be released, according to the resolution.

