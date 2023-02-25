The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly rejected an amendment to the borough’s Capital Improvement Plan’s (or CIP) for a $50,000 central recycling center scoping project in 4-5 vote Thursday night.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher had proposed adding the scoping project to determine the needs of a future recycling center. The borough currently leases the space for the Marika Road recycling center.
The Assembly had voted down a similar scoping request made by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s staff in January. The project was budgeted in the CIP for the current fiscal year.
“I still think this is an important item to fund for the 2024 fiscal year,” Fletcher said.
Several residents spoke in favor of the project. Fletcher said it reflected written testimony received in the past week, including the level of recycling use and public testimony from borough residents.
“We’ve received dozens, probably a hundred emails over [the past two days], so the desire from the community is very loud and clear,” Fletcher said.
The CIP serves as the borough’s primary roadmap for major capital projects. New projects are nominated, scored and considered and added every two years, with an annual update on funding priorities. The assembly determines the types and level of funding, with recommendations from the borough mayor based on necessity, staffing and funding availability.
In addition, the contractor, GreenStar of Alaska, pledged $10,000 toward the scoping study, and Ward’s office has been targeting federal grants for future construction.
“Any federal funding would require that the scoping is funded,” Fletcher said. She added GreenStar’s donation could prompt others, providing additional funding sources for the CIP.
CIP projects have different funding designations, among them donations and grants. Fletcher said any donated money reduces the amount the borough would have to pay from its solid waste enterprise fund, which funds recycling and borough landfill operations.
Diane Preston, a West Fairbanks resident, noted the project was important in part because of equipment the contractor, GreenStar of Alaska, owns but cannot use.
“They’ve got a longitude baler, but they cannot use it because they have to set into the ground,” Preston said. “It would evidently help them with manpower and recycle more much quicker.”
The baler would allow GreenStar recycling staff to compact recyclables in a much more efficient and larger bales.
She added the borough landfill has become a concern, something borough staff reflected on in January likely reaching capacity in the next 20 years.
“We need to be thinking about that,” Preston said. “If we can divert stuff from the landfill to recycling, it helps in a lot of different ways and reduces the cost of a new landfill.”
Recycling center operations cost the borough over $600,000 annually, overshadowing any revenue it generates. But borough administration has stressed it has made improvements, and a new recycling center could offset future costs.
Fletcher noted about 770 tons of recyclables were diverted from the landfill, but that is only a drop in the bucket due to the building’s size.
“No one is happy with the current building with the amount being diverted from the landfill,” Fletcher said. “What we divert right now isn’t significant — though everything adds up — but the whole reason we want to fund this scoping is so we can do so much more.”
Other assembly members, including David Guttenberg, agreed a large groundswell of support for recycling.
“This town does recycle on a personal level to just a huge extent,” Guttenberg said. “There is no class of people that doesn’t recycle here.”
Fletcher’s amendment failed in a 4-5 vote, with Guttenberg, Fletcher and Assemblymembers Mindy O’Neall and Kristan Kelly supporting it. Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Tammie Wilson, Jimi Cash, Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney voted no.
Cash introduced a follow-up amendment that stripped borough funding from the recycling center scoping project, leaving it along with construction dependent on outside grants, donations and money.
“We’ve heard that GreenStar is giving us $10,000, so we should give the community the opportunity to make those donations and gifts, and maybe reach out to industries to make that gift,” Cash said.
The overall recycling center project was pushed to the “Beyond Years,” a designation for projects with no scheduled start time.
The amendment passed 5-4, with Cash, Haney, Lojewski, Rotermund and Wilson supporting it. Gutenberg, O’Neall, Kelly and Fletcher voted against the amendment.
Fletcher chastised the amendment and issued a call to action.
“I hope everyone who has emailed and listened who supported funding a central recycling facility votes this fall,” Fletcher said. “Some of these folks making these motions, not listening to the emails, are up for election.”
School projects, pickleball and staff capacity
Cash introduced an amendment pushing up a planned $2.5 Lathrop High School kitchen remodel design and construction project up a year to 2024, along with a $1.5 million traffic flow improvements for University Park Elementary School from 2025 to 2024.
“Those school things are important and need to happen sooner than later,” Cash said. “We’ve heard for a few years now how bad the kitchens are at Lathrop.”
Haney, among others, supported the motion.
“We have an obligation to support schools as a borough,” Haney said. “The point is it wasn’t too long ago I was hearing how important education is and this kitchen has been on the CIP on the project for a while. I’m going to support this because I support schools.”
Ward, the borough mayor, advised against moving the two projects up due to the large amount of work it would put on borough staff.
“I can appreciate the assembly moving those things along quicker, but if we have to move something up, we have to move something out,” Ward said. “We can only do so much work at one time.”
Kelly agreed, noting the assembly discussed those concerns at a January work session.
Ward had advised moving specific projects back in order to accommodate rehabilitation of North Pole’s Wescot Memorial Pool and a few other projects. Piling on too much work would overextend borough staff who have to design or put projects out to bid.
Wilson made amendments adjusting funding for outdoor pickle court and an accessible playground at Pioneer Park, relegating most of it to donation requirements. Wilson said she would like user groups to become involved in helping fund the projects instead of relying on taxpayers.
“There are a lot of things the community wants and a lot of them are great ideas,” Wilson said. “But giving to these projects came from each and every taxpayer, regardless of what their economic situation is. People who could never get to a playground are paying into a playground or pickleball.”
11th-hour changes
Some assembly members were frustrated with “11th hour” amendments to the CIP, including Guttenberg and Kelly.
“We’ve been asked for a month to get this stuff in so we would have time to look at it thoughtfully and to be given these amendments five minutes ago … is irresponsible at best and sneaky at worst,” Kelly said. Kelly’s comment drew admonishment from Lojewski, the presiding officer.
Guttenberg called the amendments disingenuous to what should be a slow, deliberative process.
“Borough staff looks at what can be done this year, what can be put off for next year and our capacity to do these things,” Guttenberg said. “I think we violated the intent of the CIP and the CIP process, which is slow and deliberate. … but we’re just jerking things around here.”
The borough approved the overall CIP resolution, including amendments by Cash and Wilson, in a 5-4 vote. Final capital project funding will be decided by the assembly when it considers the borough budget in May.