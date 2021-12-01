Two Chugiak teenagers were fined $1,500 each, ordered to pay restitution, and placed on one year of probation after illegally harvesting caribou this fall. Gabriel Dobson, 19, and Dalton Borton, 18, both of Chugiak pleaded guilty Monday to taking Fortymile caribou in a closed season.
Nenana Magistrate Judge Jeffrey May ordered the men to each pay $1,500 with $750 suspended, $850 each in restitution and sentenced both to a year of probation.
The incident took place Oct. 31, 2021, when Dobson and Borton were participating in the Fortymile winter hunt near mile 100 of the Elliott Highway.
Coldfoot-based wildlife troopers conducted a traffic stop on a white Toyota truck near the Colorado Creek Trailhead and discovered that both men had taken caribou to the west of the Elliott Highway, where the season had closed in late September. Hunting is still open to the east of the highway.
Both the carcasses and the rifle used were seized by law enforcement, and the men were issued a criminal misdemeanor summons.
Dobson and Borton were among several hunters who were charged with illegally harvesting Fortymile caribou during the opening weekend of the winter hunt this year.
The meat was seized because, according to ADF&G regulations, unlawfully harvested animals are property of the state. Unless it is being held as evidence, the meat is typically donated to charitable organizations.