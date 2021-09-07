A child was accidentally run over and killed near Tok after falling off the back of a pickup truck Monday, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers were notified shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday that the child had been run over on a trail near mile 1,294 of the Alaska Highway, according to a trooper dispatch. A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male had been driving around the area looking for firewood with five children seated on the tailgate of the truck. During the trip, one of the children fell off the truck and was run over by the vehicle, according to the report.
The driver attempted to bring the child to a clinic in Tok but the child succumbed to their injuries prior to arrival, the report stated.
The child’s body is being sent to the state medical examiner in Anchorage. Next of kin were on scene, according to the report.