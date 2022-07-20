Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center celebrated the official opening of its new expansion on Tuesday. The area, completed earlier this month, adds 108,000 square feet to the existing facility and will allow Tanana Chiefs Conference, through Chief Andrew Isaac, to offer more services and expand upon existing ones.
The opening ceremony included a blessing over the facility and speeches from Tanana Chiefs Conference leaders. TCC Chief Brian Ridley explained that the new area took roughly six years to plan, design and build. “It hasn’t been an easy path by any means,” he said, adding that the project was in its early construction stages when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. However, they were still able to finish on time and under budget.
“Thousands of hours of work by many, many hundreds of people has gone into this, and I’m so proud to be here today,” Ridley said.
The goal for the expansion, which includes several wings, is twofold. “It will help us to increase the existing health services we’ve traditionally provided and at the same time expand into new services that we’ve traditionally contracted out,” Ridley explained.
The new services Chief Andrew Isaac will offer include an ambulatory surgery center, ophthalmology, audiology, hematology and oncology. The additional resources will allow Chief Andrew Isaac staff to diagnose and treat more patients. The goal is to allow patients — particularly those from rural areas — to stay closer to home for medical treatment rather than having to travel to Anchorage.
Additionally, Chief Andrew Isaac will be utilizing the new space to increase the capacity of some of its existing services. A few departments will be moved from Chief Andrew Isaac’s existing facility to the new area to allow for increased capacity. Specialty services, laboratory, radiology and urgent care will all be housed in the new building.
Ridley explained that the plan is to phase in different services gradually, so some departments are already open while some are not.
Throughout all stages of the project, designers worked with a Cultural Advisory Committee comprised of elders and cultural experts. The committee helped to make sure the design of the expansion reflected Alaska Native culture and the patients, especially elders, Ridley explained.
“For us, this isn’t just another floor space,” said Charlene Stern of the Cultural Committee. “For us, it is a tradition of our people taking care of our people.” Stern added that the goal of the committee was to ensure that the expansion was an extension of that “long history of care.” An integral aspect of the history of care was plant medicine.
Each wing of the addition has a different plant theme that is based on traditional cures for the ailment. The walls are painted with plants and berries native to the region and include descriptions in traditional languages.
Additionally, the new area includes an art gallery featuring work by Alaska Native artists, such as beadwork and paintings. It also has several prayer rooms with overhead lights that change color in order to resemble the northern lights.
The expansion is designed to meet TCC’s patient population needs for nearly a decade, through 2030, Ridley said. The space includes three floors, but the top floor is unfinished and will be used to eventually expand services further in the future.
The original clinic was designed to cover health care needs through 2020, but it hit patient capacity in 2017. At that point, TCC started thinking about building an expansion.
Tanana Chiefs Conference is a nonprofit Alaska Native Corporation that includes 42 tribes in Interior Alaska. TCC’s goal is to meet the health and social service needs of Indigenous Interior Alaskans.