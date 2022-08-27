Fairbanks residents and visitors entering the Chena River Wayside State Recreation Site will be greeted by a cleaned-up and cleared-out site thanks to weeks of work by state and local agencies.
Visitors will be able to use the boat launch and pavilion for day use activities such as picnics, said State Parks Northern Region Superintendent Ian Thomas.
The state has partnered with the Fairbanks Rescue Mission for ongoing clean-up and restoration. The city of Fairbanks provided assistance with clean-up and assistance for people who were occupying the park.
“We are just excited to partner with everyone and get this partially reopened for the people of the city,” Thomas said.
State of Alaska fire crews worked to cut down underbrush, low tree limbs and dangerous standing dead trees in the area. The wood was chopped up and is free for residents to take on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The park was undergoing renovations before it was closed down due to what the state cited as chronic illegal behavior.
Thomas said Great Northwest helped renovate and expand Chena Wayside’s campgrounds and “left the boat launch and its parking lot in beautiful condition.”
When the state announced the park would likely be closed permanently, the Interior Delegation sent a letter to the governor’s office pushing for its reopening.
The boat launch, once a gravel strip, is now paved.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said the clean-up process “was an amazing thing to watch unfold.”
Matherly said the Fairbanks Rescue Mission’s work crew “made a world of difference” that made the process “come together quickly.”
Thomas and Matherly credited Rescue Mission Executive Director Pete Kelly with the rapid progress.
“The contract with the Rescue Mission will be absolutely critical to keeping this site clean and ready for visitors,” Thomas said. “It is just impossible for my staff to keep up with the volume of litter that is generated in just a 24-hour period.”
Thomas noted that not having the “sheer number of vehicles” with access to the campgrounds will cut down “on the sheer amount of litter” that can accumulate in a day.
Kelly said the clean-up and the ongoing maintenance will benefit the Rescue Mission’s enterprise job training program participants.
“It was perfect timing as we were leaving the recycling center because we got a call the next day,” Kelly said. “This enterprise program we have we hope in the future will be able to help out.”
He said the program helped give Rescue Mission “guests job skills, which was happening with this project because they were learning how to paint and run simple power tools, and be part of a crew.”
Kelly said the enterprise program will play a part in the long run.
“We will have a contract with the state and come through here to check for garbage daily, make sure the places are kept clean and deal with graffiti,” Kelly said.
Campgrounds are a wait-and-see
Thomas said the park’s 60 overnight campgrounds will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
“DOT will help us with some concrete Jersey barriers to keep the campgrounds closed,” Thomas said.
As for the campground, Thomas said the lack of staffing ultimately plays a part in the decision. The Fairbanks area state parks have limited park rangers to patrol the park.
“As a division, we won’t have the ability to provide that round the clock law enforcement,” Thomas said. Rangers will conduct the patrols through the park at different times.
Thomas added he believes keeping patrols to law enforcement is best, something Kelly, with the Rescue Mission, agrees with.
Both cited safety concerns as the main reason.
Thomas said he’s been speaking with Matherly and Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee about a partnership to help with some of those responsibilities.
“We are going to have to work together … and we’ll do our best to keep things under control,” Thomas said.
He added “staffing solves a lot of problems, and if we had more park rangers, we could provide more law enforcement service.”
“We need to look at how this first phase and partial reopening goes,” Thomas said. “We have to ask the question of ‘If this one facility requires that level of funding and law enforcement commitment, is that the best of resources?’”
He added the increased visibility provided by state firefighters’ efforts “may have a huge impact on some of the activities we’ve had a hard time controlling in the past.”