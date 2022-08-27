Fairbanks residents and visitors entering the Chena River Wayside State Recreation Site will be greeted by a cleaned-up and cleared-out site thanks to weeks of work by state and local agencies.

Visitors will be able to use the boat launch and pavilion for day use activities such as picnics, said State Parks Northern Region Superintendent Ian Thomas.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.