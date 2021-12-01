The Chena Tool Library needs a new home. The tool library, which opened in 2018, is a huge benefit to the do-it-yourselfers who live in the Fairbanks area.
The organization lends tools for do-it-yourself projects, just like a library.
“We love hearing about the projects our members are able to accomplish with the CTL’s tools,” said Melissa Kellner, president of the Chena Tool Library board. “One member turned a bus into a tiny home. Another was able to repair pretty extensive water damage in her home, bit by bit.”
For the past year, the library has headquartered out of a hangar donated by Alaska Land Exploration just off Chena Pump Road. But that space is under construction this winter.
“When construction on the hangar began in the spring, we were able to operate out of an unheated Conex on the property,” she said. “That has gotten challenging, both for the comfort of our employee and members as well as the functionality of some of the tools.
“We need to find a heated space to get us through the winter, and if that leads to something longer term, all the better,” Kellner added. “We would love to find a space we can operate out of year-round.”
It took years of planning, but the Chena Tool Library opened in 2018 with hand tools, pneumatic tools and woodworking tools. Today, the library offers about 400 tools of all types.
“Our top three most-borrowed tools are a steam vacuum carpet cleaner, a small compressor and our electric wood splitter,” Kellner said.
The group now boasts 205 members and over the years, has completed 1,045 loans.
Many of the tools were originally donated and quality varied. Since then, tools have been upgraded and other tools acquired, based on the needs of members.
“For example,” Kellner said. “We started out with a donated tile saw that was old but usable. We saw how popular that saw was and recently were happy to be able to add a newer one to the roster.”
The inventory includes tools that aren’t needed for repairs of homes or autos. The most popular tools loaned out in that category include the chicken plucker in the summer and the meat grinder in the fall and winter. The tool library even offers an ice shanty and ice fishing set up.
The Chena Tool Library operates under the umbrella of the North Star Community Foundation and is a nonprofit organization. The full tool inventory is available to members. Individuals can join on an annual basis.
“We want the tool library to be accessible to everyone,” Kellner said. “The tool library is a perfect fit for our community full of do-it-yourselfers.”
The online inventory and other information is available at www.chenatoollibrary.org.
Anyone with information or suggestions on a new home for the Chena Tool Library can email chenatoollibrary@gmail.com.