The Chena Riverfront Commission approved another letter of support for a planned project to overhaul Pioneer Park’s north parking lot and install a boat launch to the Chena River.
Kimberly Diamond, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation parks project coordinator, told the commission Tuesday that the project is on the draft list of the Fairbanks Surface Area Transportation Planning transportation improvement projects (or TIP).
FAST Planning’s policy board will finalize and approve the project list in January, which sets funding priorities for the next five years.
Diamond said Parks and Recreation Department staff built its design from the Pioneer Park master plan and to meet funding eligibility requirements.
Pioneer Park’s north parking lot, which faces the Chena River, needs a massive overhaul, according to the master plan.
According to parks and recreation staff, the parking lot has several shortcomings, including unsafe use for both vehicles and pedestrians, a lack of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, insufficient parking and difficult access to the Chena.
“The present facility requires users to walk down steep gravel routes onto the silty and undulating riverbank to access the Chena River,” the letter of support states. “Due to these conditions, many users drive directly onto the riverbank as the only means to increase ease of access.”
The impact from cars leaves a rutted appearance along the riverbed.
The boat launch component was added after an August presentation on the recommendation from the Alaska Department of Transportation.
“They suggested it would make the project stronger and overall it makes the project more impactful,” Diamond said. “It’s been a longstanding priority for the borough.”
Diamond said the proposed project received eight letters of support from the community.
“That was quite impressive,” she said. Diamond added the support may have allowed FAST Planning’s technical committee to score it as one of the higher priority project nominations.
The project abuts the Peger Road bridge, a state roadway/right-of-way, a federally designated navigable waterbody, Pioneer Park, and the Chena River Walk.
The Pioneer Park master plan notes that the boat launch inclusion calls for dredging. Commissioner Robert Henszey observed the area is notable for mud and sediment buildup.
FAST Planning was slated to originally provide funding for the 2025 construction season, but that was pushed back a year due to increased cost estimates. It was originally estimated to cost $1.5 million, but at a December policy board meeting, executive director Jackson Fox said it had spiked to $3 million.
If the policy board keeps the Pioneer Park project in the finalized TIP, design will start in 2024 and construction in 2026.
“It’s a pretty nice timeline for this project,” Diamond said.
The public comment period closed for the draft TIP, but Diamond said people can still submit letters of support, something encouraged for the Pioneer Park project.
She noted that since it’s not a conventional transportation project, it can be pushed back, funding scaled down or the draft TIP modified if the FAST Planning policy board decides more pressing projects need additional funding.
“Community support can demonstrate this is a worthwhile project and discourage the policy board from either pushing or pulling the project,” Diamond said.
Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community development director and a FAST Planning technical committee member, added projects like the parking lot/boat launch are eligible for funding only because of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“This is really groundbreaking for the borough … and it’s been a priority for the borough to get that mud pit out there situated,” Spillman said. He added that, as it stands, the draft TIP proposes fully funding it.
A few residents had concerns they expressed in the TIP public comment, including Stan Justice, who recommended dropping the boat launch component.
“The cove of the Chena River causes lots of sediment to drop out as deep mud. That is why the old boat launch fell into disuse,” Justice wrote. “More useful for more people would be a gentle grass slope down to the river. Add gravel every few years to cover the accumulating mud. Find a place on the outside of a bend for a new boat launch if it is really needed.”
Peter Stern, with FAST Planning’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said the parking lot component could conflict with a planned five-year ore haul operation that starts in the second half of 2024. Stern added that Peger Road lacks street lighting in that area, which is a four-lane 40mph and would likely need a center divider for increased traffic.
Other groups, such as Fairbanks Paddlers, have issued support for the project. The Fairbanks Paddlers letter of support noted the value of improved parking, but also advised the borough to consult with hydrologists regarding strong eddies in the area near the proposed boat launch.