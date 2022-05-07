The bad news for Fairbanksans hoping to take ATVs on the trails this weekend: The Chena River State Recreation Area is closed to all motorized vehicles as of Friday. The closure is to protect trails from being torn up by vehicles during the muddy shoulder season.
All trails in the area will remain closed to vehicles until they dry and harden, which will likely take about a month. Depending on weather conditions, trails should reopen by the end of May or early June.
The good news for those hoping to get in an early season hike is that the trails are still open to foot traffic. However, conditions are less than ideal, according to a Friday trail report from the Department of Natural Resources.
All trails in the Chena Recreation Area are extremely muddy. In addition to mud, most are still covered in at least shin-deep snow, and some have hip-deep ponds.
“If you plan to use the trails, please be prepared for and have the gear for changing conditions to include unbroken trails with deep snow, blowdowns/fallen tree limbs, open water, overflow ice, and more,” reads a DNR report.
The month of May is a tricky time for Fairbanks trail users, as snow conditions are no longer suited to winter activities but trails are not yet ready for summer foot or bike traffic. Moreover, it is generally recommended that recreators stay off of trails until they are dry. Not only is it unpleasant to wade through mud, but people can damage trails by using them too early.
“Using really muddy trails…can result in ruts that stay all summer when the trails dry out. Those ruts can make the trails difficult to use all summer and next winter,” Eric Troyer explains in his Interior Trails Newsletter. Additionally, because the ruts retain water, this can lead to trail erosion. While the major culprit is motorized vehicles — hence why they are currently banned from the Chena Recreation Area — foot and bike traffic can also “chew up soft trails,” Troyer said.