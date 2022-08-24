Chena Rec Site

The Chena River State Recreation Site partially reopens Friday at noon following weeks of clean-up by local and state agencies. While it will be open for day use, boat launch and pavilion, no overnight camping will be allowed this season, and the restrooms will remain closed. Alaska Department of Natural Resources photo

The 23.8-acre Chena River State Recreation Site will open for day use and boat launching starting Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office.

The reopening comes after a two-year closure that was until recently considered to be permanent by the state, in part because of high crime and illegal behavior “that was a threat to staff and the general public, driving out law-abiding visitors and diminishing the quality of life in Fairbanks,” according to the release.

