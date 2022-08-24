The 23.8-acre Chena River State Recreation Site will open for day use and boat launching starting Friday, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office.
The reopening comes after a two-year closure that was until recently considered to be permanent by the state, in part because of high crime and illegal behavior “that was a threat to staff and the general public, driving out law-abiding visitors and diminishing the quality of life in Fairbanks,” according to the release.
The state reversed its decision earlier this month, announcing that it would spearhead a clean-up effort by the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. The city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks Rescue Mission provided services to all individuals who were encamped at the closed site before the clean-up effort began.
“This is an encouraging example of state agencies, local government, law enforcement and nonprofits coming together to find a solution on behalf of the people in the Interior,” Dunleavy said in the release.
A letter signed by the Interior delegation helped prompt the push to reopen the site. State Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, wrote in his recent newsletter he has been pushing for the recreation site’s reopening for several months.
“It is great the Dunleavy Administration finally understands the importance of landmarks like Chena Wayside,” Kawasaki wrote in a Monday newsletter. “For most Fairbanksans, the Wayside is more than just an urban campground and boat launch, it is a place full of fond memories enjoying long summer days with friends and family.”
Public day use, boat launching and use of the pavilion will be available for the rest of the summer season, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The pavilion will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and boat launch and parking fees still apply.
Overnight camping and use of the dump station won’t be allowed, however, and the restrooms will remain closed.
Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly said the reopening benefits both Fairbanks residents and visitors, while underscoring that safety requires a long-term commitment.
“While we know there have been long standing issues with illegal activity that won’t go away overnight, we’re hopeful that the clean-up efforts and help from the community, along with continued diligence from law enforcement, will help keep this area moving in the right direction,” Matherly said in the news release.
Both the city and the Department of Natural Resources park rangers have jurisdiction for the park’s public safety, said Fairbanks communications director Teal Soden.
“FPD will continue responding to calls at the site and will perform random patrols,” Soden said by email Tuesday.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.