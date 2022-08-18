The Chena Pump Transfer Site will be closed through the end of September for improvements. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Works Department, through the contractor Great Northwest, is improving and expanding the site.
The transfer station, located at 1395 Old Chena Ridge Road, closed on Monday, and the closure is slated to last until Sept. 30.
The project, estimated to cost $1.3 million, will almost double the size of the transfer site, adding 33,000 square feet, according to the FNSB. The work includes new dumpsters, a new hazardous waste shelter, improved lightning and pad surface in the area, and new fencing.
The project is expected to take roughly six weeks to complete. In the meantime, the nearly 3,000 residents who live near the site should use the Farmers Loop West Transfer Site, which is located at 2180 Farmers Loop Road.
The borough held an open house to discuss the project in February.
