The Chena Pump Transfer Site will be closed through the end of September for improvements. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Public Works Department, through the contractor Great Northwest, is improving and expanding the site.

The transfer station, located at 1395 Old Chena Ridge Road, closed on Monday, and the closure is slated to last until Sept. 30.

