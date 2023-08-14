State, local and federal officials were present to cut the ribbon on Chena Hot Springs Resort’s newest innovation Sunday as part of its annually hosted Renewable Energy Fair.
Bernie Karl, the resort owner, touted a new geothermal-powered manufacturing facility as the first of the kind in the state.
The new facility operates on the resort’s geothermal combined power and heat plan.
According to Karl, the plant demonstrates the resort’s goal of sustainability and using local resources to meet the resort’s needs.
Everything from signs and name tags to custom tools, mounts and fits are fabricated in the new manufacturing facility using 3D printing technology and diode-based laster cutting and etching.
“Using these cutting-edged methods, turnaround from a concept to a complete produce is reduced from weeks to days,” Karl said. “It makes up some 900 line items that we would otherwise buy from China, Indonesia, Pakistan and Vietnam.”
Mat Taylor, the director of Chena Manufacturing, said the new facility reflects a simple goal: control of its supply chain.
“If you don’t own your supply chain, it owns you,” Taylor said. “Outsourcing anything neglects investing in any infrastructure of yours and this has consequences.”
He noted the national or state supply chain “can fail for any number of reasons.”
In-house production, such as Chena Hot Springs Resort, he said, significantly reduces the need for outsourced parts and allows for flexibility of on-site demand.
“You simply make it as you need it,” Taylor said. “If you have an idea, you don’t need to pay the designer and wait weeks or months for their turn-arounds and wait for a machine shop to cut molds and testing.”
Karl, during a showing of the new facility, noted it could generate $10,000 a day in revenue.
“It might not be a lot with just one, but a lot more in the state and it starts to add up,” Karl said.
Some of the technology being used includes filament-based 3D printing, can be used to create anything from gift shop novelties to custom tools and jigs, replace knobs and wall plates from plastic.
The new manufacturing facility is in the process of purchasing a fiber laser cutter that can cut 0.39-inch carbon steel. The facility will partner with K&K Recycling to turn any excess raw material into new stock.
The manufacturing plant, Karl said, is just the latest in what the resort’s geothermal plant can do.
The resort’s geothermal plant went online in 2006 and provides enough electricity for the resort.
The greenhouse is operated year round and is heated entirely with water from our geothermal resource.
