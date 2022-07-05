Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue has agreed to provide fire protection for the community of Ester, whose fire department was dropped by its insurance carrier.
The situation is temporary, according to the chief of staff at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, but it could take months for the Ester Volunteer Fire Department to get its liability coverage reinstated.
“At the end of the day, if someone calls 911, someone is going to come," said Jim Williams, borough chief of staff. “We just had an administrative hiccup with the insurance.”
The Ester Volunteer Fire Department announced the change on Friday about 3 p.m. on Facebook.
"On Monday (June 27, 2022), the department in Ester was informed that their insurance provider was declining to renew coverage," the statement on social media reads. "As a result, the borough did not renew the emergency response contract for the Ester Volunteer Fire Department, which expired June 30. In order to continue to provide uninterrupted service to the Ester Fire Service District, leadership from Ester and Chena Goldstream worked out a transition plan to assume operations and provide fire and EMS (emergency medical services) response as CGFR Ester Station 51."
The deputy chief at Chena Goldstream said Monday morning that the two fire departments have a long history of coordination and many of Ester's volunteers have signed on with Chena Goldstream.
"The same level of service is happening that would have happened before this change," Deputy Chief Keith Berrian said. "It’s the same people. The same services. They just have a different logo at the moment."