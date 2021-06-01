You are visiting Fairbanks and you have one day to take it all in. Where do you go? What do you do?
Charity Gadapee has been thinking about those questions for the last 20 years. She is often one of the first Fairbankans a traveler meets.
It’s Gadapee’s job to help people make the most of their trip to Interior Alaska as director of visitor services and partnership development at Explore Fairbanks.
“There are so many options,” said the 42-year-old during a recent interview.
“I like to be part of making people’s trips special and giving them something to see and learn on their trip,” she said. “A lot of times, we are their first stop. We get to help shape their entire trip.”
The Vermont native, who has a marketing degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said she tailors her advice to the visitor.
For those who like history and culture, Gadapee sends them to the museums. There’s the Fairbanks Community Museum, the Museum of the North and the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum to name a few.
Some visitors want to see wildlife.
“We say it’s never a guarantee. We give them some options for where to drive,” Gadapee said.
For a guaranteed wildlife experience, she recommends visiting places such as the Running Reindeer Ranch or the University of Alaska Fairbanks Large Animal Research Station.
Some visitors want to hike and see nature. One of Gadapee’s favorite nearby places to send them is the Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.
For buying locally-made products, depending on the day of the week, Gadapee recommends visiting the Tanana Valley Farmers Market along with art galleries and gift shops.
It’s easy to find things to do in Fairbanks, according to Gadapee. “There is really something for every appetite,” she said.
Working in the travel industry was Gadapee’s plan since her youth.
“I started out my career in tourism at 16 as a tour guide providing narrated tours through a maple syrup packaging and candy production factory,” Gadapee wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “Growing up in Vermont, there was always a season to attract visitors.”
Gadapee grew up in a large blended family of seven and followed a sister to UAF. She planned to study tourism and switched to marketing, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2001.
“I had the good fortune of being introduced to Explore Fairbanks by my roommate at the time,” she said. “A month and a half after graduating, I was employed as the new tourism department coordinator and I’ve never looked back.”
Gadapee, herself an avid traveler, said it’s an honor to point out Fairbanks’ charms to visitors.
“New products are always coming online in Fairbanks and the surrounding area,” she said. “Working in the visitors center allows me to have a front row seat to watch our industry grow and flourish. No two days are alike when working in the visitors center. Every guest is looking for something special from this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Fairbanks.”
In addition to helping individual travelers, Gadapee is one of the people who makes large events happen in Fairbanks. She has helped with the First Alaskan Institute’s Elders and Youth Conference, the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention, the 2014 Arctic Winter Games, the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting and more.
One of Gadapee’s best tips to travelers is to seek out the visitor center or the local chamber of commerce “to chat with a local about what there is to see and do in the destination.”
“A little bit of research goes a long way to making a so-so trip a stellar trip,” Gadapee said. “An ounce of preparation is going to translate into maximizing every minute of each day to explore the local surroundings.”
A common refrain from travelers is that one day in Fairbanks is not enough, according to Gadapee. That’s when she knows she has done her job well.
“Every day, someone is coming in with a story of what they went out and did. Their excitement is just bubbling over. That excitement rubs off on you,” Gadapee said.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.