Police Contract

Sgt. Kurt Lockwood talks about one of the Fairbanks Police Department's 2012 Ford Explorers that were added to the department's fleet of patrol vehicles April 21, 2013.

 Tim Mowryl/News-Miner

The Fairbanks City Council postponed an ordinance modifying the police department’s $20,000 lateral hiring bonus program after being split on some key components, namely the duration in which a new hire could be ineligible for the bonus.

The initial revision proposed stipulations that a new hire isn’t eligible for the bonus if they were employed by the police department within the last 12 months. Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said it should be longer.

