The Fairbanks City Council postponed an ordinance modifying the police department’s $20,000 lateral hiring bonus program after being split on some key components, namely the duration in which a new hire could be ineligible for the bonus.
The initial revision proposed stipulations that a new hire isn’t eligible for the bonus if they were employed by the police department within the last 12 months. Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said it should be longer.
“I don’t like being played,” Cleworth said. “If an officer quit and then came back in 13 months and gets a $20,000 bonus … I think it’s too soon.”
Cleworth proposed an amendment to extend it to two years, or 24 months.
Cleworth’s concerns included an officer who might decide to retire and leave with all their accumulated leave time, but realize a year later retirement was a bad choice. That returning officer could be eligible for the hiring bonus.
“That doesn’t seem right. It seems too quick,” Cleworth said. “I wouldn’t mind if they came back and said they made a mistake, but to receive that bonus is something I have a problem with.”
The city originally launched the hiring incentive program in 2017 to attract trained officers from other departments and from the Lower 48, in part because it was a cost-saving measure as opposed to sending a new recruit to a basic officer academy training program.
Councilmembers Aaron Gibson and Jim Clark also agreed, adding there’s doubts anyone will intentionally “game the system,” but it is possible that a departing officer could change their mind 13 months later.
“I think it’s fair and responsible to push it out to 24 months,” Clark said.
Mayor Jim Matherly, who introduced the ordinance, said he wasn’t concerned by the 12-month period, adding he spoke with Police Chief Ron Dupee on the topic.
“I think it’s a good time and don’t think it needs to be doubled,” Matherly said. “We’ve got to recruit people … no one is going to quit just to come back like that.”
Like Matherly, Councilmember June Rogers didn’t see a problem, adding that the human resources and police department have a solid grasp on the hiring process.
“I choose to trust in the people who are here making the decisions to rehire somebody,” Rogers said.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien also disagreed, citing it as a disadvantage in the recruitment process.
She added some of the proposed changes could discourage potential employees.
“If we want a police officer to come here, we should be welcoming them, not saying ‘you’re trying to scam us,’” Therrien said.
Councilmember Lonny Marney asked if extending the time period would hurt recruitment.
“I don’t know if it would hurt recruitment, but it will definitely limit the ability we have to bring somebody back if they left within that [24 month] time period,” Dupee said.
One-time bonus suggestion
Dupee added if it’s a major concern that an officer leaves and returns multiple times, the bonus should be limited to a “one-time payout.” He added he doesn’t see a need for a time period either, agreeing with Rogers that the hiring and background process should be enough.
An officer who retired and left for another job but came back within a year, he added, does have the benefit of being on the street within a few days, versus a new lateral officer needing to train along FPD’s procedures and policies.
Rogers and Cleworth both supported a one-time bonus concept, with Cleworth noting any changes should be postponed so they can be done correctly.
The council, in a split vote, rejected an amendment to extend the bonus ineligibility to 24 months. The council approved postponement to Sept. 12, citing that multiple changes would need to be made.
Postponement won’t affect the bonus program itself.
“I think we owe it to the police department to have a clean, good document [for the hiring bonus] that we all agree on,” Matherly said.