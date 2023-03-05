Interior business and industry interests have taken a stand against the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed partial disapproval of Alaska’s plan to address air pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual panel Friday morning to address the issue.
The panel included representatives from Interior Gas Utility; Lynden Transport; the Chamber itself; Doyon, Limited; Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation; Fairbanks Resource Agency; and Aurora Energy Solutions.
“We need to clean the air without sacrificing our economy,” said Patrick Cotter, the chamber board president.
The EPA proposes to partially disapprove the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s Serious State Implementation Plan. The plan was drafted under the federal Clean Air Act requirements to address fine particulate matter pollution (or PM2.5) levels in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas.
The borough’s nonattainment area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole, has had some of the nation’s worst air quality dating as far back as 2009, due in large part to smoke from wood stove use during the winter.
The EPA contends that the Serious SIP failed to support conclusions on implementing best control methods for coal and oil plants and implement control strategies for heating sources such as requiring ultra-low sulfur diesel inadequate emission control.
If the EPA finalizes disapproval of the state’s plan, the Clean Air Act mandates a freeze in transportation planning, the imposition after 18 months of a permitting requirement that, for every unit of emissions from a new or modified source in the area, two units must be reduced, and restriction of funding for highway projects after 24 months.
Cost concerns
Cotter noted borough residents already pay twice the national energy and heating costs. The EPA’s proposed measures “would raise the cost of living in Fairbanks as the state economy struggles to recover from Covid-19.”
He noted a University of Alaska Fairbanks survey broadcast that 68% of respondents were “moderately concerned about the economic impacts of the new air quality measures.”
Home heating measures, transportation and power plants would be impacted, he said. He added the EPA was casting a wide blanket instead of focusing on wintertime woodsmoke, which contributes a minimum 85%, according to Alaska DEC.
A result of new measures, Cotter added, would result in higher air pollution levels as residents fall back on cheaper sources of heating, namely wood and pellet stoves, for their homes.
One of the EPA’s recommended measures includes a switch from Heating Fuel Diesel No. 1 to ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) for oil-based home heating sources. ULSD fuels, which contain 97% less sulfur content than No. 1 fuel, is the equivalent of what is used in diesel motor vehicles.
The Chamber estimates that the switch to ULSD would result in a price increase of at least 34 cents per gallon, while borough and state officials cite an average increase of $1.50 based on at-the-pump sources.
Chamber CEO Jeremy Johnson said getting a quote on a price for a home heating product not available in the Interior was difficult.
“We had to say we were interested in buying a certain volume at a certain point in time because fuel prices are very volatile,” Johnson said. “In order for fuel providers to offer a quote, they have to estimate the current price from their source, truck it up here and re-sell it to us.”
The Chamber’s price point was based on such information, while the borough’s fuel pump price point includes state excise taxes.
The community organization Citizens for Clean Air has pushed the state to provide subsidies for increased fuel costs.
Jomo Stewart, president/CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, noted subsidies are possible but not guaranteed.
“We have spent a long time working through the legislative process to meet community needs, but we’re not always successful even when those needs are substantial,” Stewart said.
He added Interior projects such as UAF’s coal-powered combined power and heat plant was financed, while other University of Alaska energy projects were completely funded with grants.
“To say that the state can be assistive, versus will be assistive, is questionable,” Stewart said.
Alaska only has two fuel refineries in Alaska — Marathon Petroleum’s Cook Inlet facility and Petro Star in Valdez.
Alternatives to sanctions
Panelists noted there are already efforts to address air quality issues.
Elena Sudduth, IGU’s communications director, said the gas utility is working to expand its customer base and natural gas infrastructure.
IGU, she said, has targeted a growth of 600 additional service lines a year, along with the necessary infrastructure.
Sudduth added IGU recently signed a three-party agreement with Hilcorp and Horizon Midstream to secure a long-term supply of natural gas from the North Slope, even as Cook Inlet supplies face an uncertain future.
Natural gas, she said, would be seen as an efficient way to reduce PM2.5 emissions.
Ken Hall, a Chamber board member and Lynden Transport representative, noted the borough and state have made strides on air quality improvements.
“There’s room to do it, but the way the EPA is looking at things is almost draconian,” he said. “Look for solutions, not hammers to fall.”
He added that the EPA’s proposed measures would only fuel an outward migration of residents due to increasing cost of living.
“We need to encourage people and their families to come live and work,” Hall said. “If we want Fairbanks to be a place to raise families, we need clean air — it’s a given. But we need the correct measures to do it. The state needs the latitude to develop its program and not have the EPA come in.”
Jomo Stewart, president/CEO of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, said historical trends back up predicted reactions to the EPA’s proposed measures.
“We know there is a causal correlation between rising cost of energy and wood burning ... we’ve seen it before,” Stewart said.
Wendy Cloyd, community developer with Fairbanks Resource Agency (FRA), noted the impact could hit nonprofits hard. FRA provides services to developmentally disabled adults, ranging from group and independent living aid to job resources.
Cloyd noted some nonprofits face closure within three years if funding doesn’t increase. FRA itself manages 10 group homes and a senior care center for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
“Such agencies are facing an unprecedented crisis that started before the pandemic, increased ... and continues to snowball as we face inflation in every aspect of business,” Cloyd said.
Lou Florence, CEO of Doyon Utilities, noted the EPA was ambiguous on its requirements for power plant emissions. Doyon Utilities operates Fort Wainwright’s coal-fired combined power and heating plant.
“In the field, we have a pretty good idea of what the EPA requires and what they will require ... would incur huge costs and it will be passed on to customers,” Florence said.
Emission control updates, he noted, would cost companies up to $100 million, on top of yearly additional operational costs.
“Putting them in place will likely do nothing to improve the air quality,” Florence said, adding that power plant emissions don’t contribute significantly to PM2.5 levels.
Lisa Cassino, representing Aurora Energy, noted the EPA has failed to acknowledge flaws in its own processes, including its list of certified wood stoves, while requiring restrictive measures.
Cassino noted the recommended stoves likely do nothing to reduce PM2.5 emissions.
She added Aurora Energy has invested millions in its dry wood kiln since 2020. The facility produces fuel that reduces the moisture content of firewood.
Cassino said the process removes about 5.6 million pounds of water from the wood.
“When it’s 40 below and power is out, we need to make sure that we can heat our homes and wood burning has been part of our lifestyle,” Cassino said.
Usibelli Coal Mine financed the Aurora Energy process utilizing its local power plant operations, she added. She noted the plant provides 4,000 cords of wood annually.
“We are a locally sourced product,” Cassino said. “It’s a reliable heat source in the long dark winter months here.”
Cassino noted dried firewood burns longer than “wet” wood harvested from the field, creating less smoke.
A second kiln is expected later this year, which will double Aurora Energy’s production of dry wood and push toward lower woodsmoke pollution.
The EPA will host a public comment period at UAF’s Wood Center, 505 S. Chandalar Drive, Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Public testimony is limited to three minutes.
The public comment period on the EPA’s partial approval/disapproval ends March 22 and can be done on the Federal Registry at https://bit.ly/3KYdZVk