A group of candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and City of Fairbanks City Council answered local policy questions at a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce political forum Wednesday afternoon.
Borough Assembly candidates Liz Reeve-Ramos, Tammie Wilson, Nick LaJiness, Jimi Cash, Aaron Gibson, Scott Crass and Fairbanks City Council candidates Lonny Marney, Sean MacDonald, John Ringstad, and Shoshana Kun participated.
Questions to the hopefuls for FNSB Assembly Seat D, FNSB Assembly Seat E, FNSB Assembly Seat H, Fairbanks City Council Seat E, and Fairbanks City Council Seat F focused on the economy, employee recruitment and retention, public safety, ballot measures, and capital improvement and deferred maintenance needs.
Economic growth and development
All candidates agreed that it is necessary to revitalize downtown Fairbanks and promote economic growth and development in the Borough.
Kun, Marney, and Ringstad brought up the abatement process to address derelict buildings. “We’ve come a long way, and we have a long way to go,” Kun said. Ringstad and Marney agreed on the importance of public safety in making sure residents feel comfortable downtown. MacDonald advocated for more construction and affordable housing to increase traffic downtown.
LaJiness said that energy costs could be lowered to promote revenue for businesses. Wilson and Cash brought up building tax exemption within the Borough’s military facilities zone. Cash also encouraged the Borough to sell land.
Gibson said that people looking to move to the area should know what property taxes are before they relocate.
Crass said that the Borough should look into developing green energy jobs. Reeves-Ramos said that the farm tax exemption could grow local agriculture, bring in jobs, and develop the workforce.
Worker shortages
Borough Assembly candidates answered questions regarding worker shortages, particularly the lack of accessible childcare options.
“This is a huge issue,” Wilson said. “The state has become so heavy handed when it comes to childcare.” Wilson and Gibson said that the Borough advocated for regulatory reforms to cut back on restrictions limiting child care.
Reeves-Ramos said the worker shortages are a national issue. “We need to attract people to come here,” she said, and added that supporting schools will make Fairbanks a more attractive place to live.
“We need to make this a place where working class families want to live,” Crass said, and advocated for universal pre-k.
LaJiness echoed the importance of child care, and said he likes the importance of pre-k activities.
Cash applauded Wilson for an ordinance the minimized zoning issues that day cares face.
Public Safety
City Council candidates agreed that pubic safety is a top concern for Fairbanks residents.
Ringstad said that Fairbanks Police Department is budgeted for 44 positions and they currently have 28 positions filled. He said he’s worked towards incentives for bringing experienced officers to Fairbanks and retirement incentive for staying 10 years, and advocates for increasing wages to $35 to $37 per hour.
“It’s a very complex topic,” Kun said. “I would enhance community policing efforts.” She said she would work to ensure that the City can hire and retain police officers.
Marney said the City increased lateral hire bonuses, but police officers are still quitting due to too much overtime. “Sometimes money doesn’t always fix problems,” he said.
MacDonald said that schools should help identify students who would make good police officers. He also said that FPD should hire more paralegals and evidence technicians. “I’m way more in favor of an appropriate long term solution that results in more local hires,” he said.
An audience member asked when the last time City Council candidates visited the police station to talk with police officers. Answers varied from Marney, who visits FPD every other week, to MacDonald, who said he went to the police station a couple years ago when his bike was stolen.
Tax exemption for farm structures
Borough candidates gave their opinion on the ballot measure which, if approved, would grant a property tax exemption on structures that are used exclusively for farming activity.
Gibson said that he would support proposition two. “I think that supporting tax exemptions that create jobs are crucial,” he said.
Crass said that he supports proposition two. “I think it’s a wonderful way to encourage local farms and increase our food security,” he said. He brought up Senate Bill 77, and said the bill would allow the Borough to provide tax exemptions for folks development low income housing.
Reeves-Ramos said she supports proposition two. She said “it’s a good start to grow our agriculture here in the Borough.”
Cash supports the proposition, and said that it helps farms and increases food security. “Whenever we look at a tax exemption, we always have to remember that when you give one group of people a tax exemption, it increases the burden on another group of people,” he said, adding that voters should look at how tax exemptions impact residents.
LaJiness said he supports the proposition in to support workers and agriculture.
Wilson said she’s against proposition two. “This is one of those that goes to the voters because other people will have to pay for this exemption,” she said. She said that there should be limits and a sunset on all tax exemptions so they can later be revisited.
EPA Sanctions
Borough candidates answered an audience question on local initiatives to improve air quality in the Borough.
Reeves-Ramos and Crass said that they would support the original proposed climate action plan. “The fact that the EPA is involved at all is hard to process, a failure of the Borough Assembly in past years that we’ve lost control of our own air and we need to ensure that we have local control,” Crass said.
Wilson and Cash said that the community has already done a great job of removing solid fuel heating devices and getting more efficient stoves. Gibson applauded residents for taking part in change-out programs. LaJiness said that he supports initiatives to reduce emissions and improve the air quality.