A group of candidates for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and City of Fairbanks City Council answered local policy questions at a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce political forum Wednesday afternoon.

Borough Assembly candidates Liz Reeve-Ramos, Tammie Wilson, Nick LaJiness, Jimi Cash, Aaron Gibson, Scott Crass and Fairbanks City Council candidates Lonny Marney, Sean MacDonald, John Ringstad, and Shoshana Kun participated.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.