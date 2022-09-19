The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce will host an informal virtual forum for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education candidates Monday morning stating at 10:30 a.m.
Hosted by the chamber’s education and workforce committee, the forum will be broadcast virtually on Zoom. The forum is open for all residents to view, but they won’t be able to ask question. The committee will serve as the forum moderators and have a set of questions related to education, the district and its schools and community.