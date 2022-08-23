The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce political forum series kicks off today featuring candidates for Fairbanks City Council Seats C and D.
Candidates for Seat C will include Richard Croteau and Sean MacDonald Candidate Sue Sprinkle cannot be in attendance, according to the chamber. Seat D will include incumbent Aaron Griffin and candidate Crystal Tidwell.
The forum will be held at the Wedgewood Resort Borealis Ballroom, 212 Wedgewood Drive. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the forum starts at noon. Cost for the forum is $35 with lunch, or $10 for the listening fee ($5 for cash payment).
The next forum will feature the city of Fairbanks mayoral candidates Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30, also at the Wedgewood Resort.