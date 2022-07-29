A small group gathered Tuesday at the Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott Johnson Memorial Park in North Pole to pay tribute to 17 individuals who died in the line of duty over the years, including firefighters, Alaska State Troopers, police officers and military members.
The annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony has been held every July since the park was constructed in 2016. Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward read a proclamation jointly issued by himself, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.
“We urge all citizens to remember and pay tribute to those who, when called upon to do so, graciously served our country, our state and our communities in public safety,” Ward said during the ceremony.
Seventeen officers, local officials, firefighters and residents placed a single white rose when the names of the fallen were read off by North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra.
The names of the fallen include Battalion Chief Philip E. Rounds, of the UAF Fire Department; Pfc. Gilbert Ketzler Jr., U.S. Army; Staff Sgt. Steven J. Wengelewski Jr., U.S. Army; Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan B. McCain, U.S. Army; Chief Warrant Officer Wayne E. Jones, U.S. Army; Pfc. Kermit H. LaBelle Jr., U.S. Army; Trooper Gabe Rich, Alaska State Troopers; Sgt. Scott Johnson, Alaska State Troopers; Capt. Gary D. Bluemer, U.S. Air Force; Christine Pennington, Ester Volunteer Fire Department; Staff Sgt. Stephen John Sutherland, U.S. Army; Sgt. Joel David Clarkson, U.S. Army; Sgt. Allen D. Brandt, Fairbanks Police Department; Sgt. Derek Thomas Stenroos, U.S. Army; PFC Joseph Isaiah Love-Fowler, U.S. Army; Officer Kevin Lamm, Fairbanks Police Department; and Trooper Roland Edgar “Skip” Chevalier Jr, Alaska State Troopers.
“This is something we want to do annually to remember everyone, that they were friends and family,” Dutra said.
Each name on the park’s center wall represents an individual and is accompanied by the date of their death. All were born in, lived, worked or were stationed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Using a smartphone, people can scan plaque QR codes, each linked to a brief biography on the North Pole city website.
“It’s a modern twist on a memorial wall,” Dutra said. “The names and stories of each individual are online,” Dutra said.
The memorial park was constructed in 2015 in memory of Rich and Johnson. The troopers were killed in Tanana by Nathanial Kangas on May 1, 2014, after they responded to a call of an individual brandishing a gun over a dispute about the private sale of a couch.
Welch noted the park’s significance during the ceremony, saying “it is here to remind all of us to do our own duty as we go about our daily lives.”
“While we remember those who have died in the line of duty, let’s keep them in our minds and hearts every time we visit this park and that it is here for a purpose,” Welch said.
Welch told the News-Miner he tries to know as much as he can about each name on the wall in order to stay connected.
“This ceremony is a good tribute and proves we have a reverent home to those 17 people that did their professional duty that cost them their lives,” Welch said. “But it’s our reverent hope that we don’t add more names.”
Dutra said the names listed on the wall represent a fraction of those servicemembers, officers and firefighters who died.
“We would like volunteers to help with that, as it takes a lot of time and research,” Dutra said. “What we would like is for an organization to take on the task of seeking out family members of those lost and get their stories.”
Adding a name first requires the consent from the family of a deceased individual. Names, photos and brief biographies of officers, military servicemembers and firefighters/EMTs can be provided to the city as well. Dutra said individuals must also be from after the borough’s formation in 1964 — something that may be relaxed or extended further back.
“There are folks from World War I and World War II that could be added,” Dutra said. “There are so many possibilities because the wall is large and can accommodate more names.”