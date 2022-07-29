A small group gathered Tuesday at the Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott Johnson Memorial Park in North Pole to pay tribute to 17 individuals who died in the line of duty over the years, including firefighters, Alaska State Troopers, police officers and military members.

The annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony has been held every July since the park was constructed in 2016. Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward read a proclamation jointly issued by himself, Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.

